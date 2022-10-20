ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

RSV virus outbreak: Children's hospitals overwhelmed by sick kids

Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak. Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health

In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
New Haven Independent

How Jonysah Kept Her Cool, & Kept Her Patients Cared For

Jonysah Bouknight was finishing up giving one patient a ​“bed bath” when she heard a loud noise — and quickly learned that another patient was having a stroke. She took a deep breath, collected herself, and jumped into action, making sure the patients got the care they needed without letting the stress of her job completely overwhelm her.
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”

2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ANSONIA, CT
westernmassnews.com

Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

More Than a Dozen CT Schools Receive False Threats in Swatting Incident

Friday was a troubling day for schools across the state as officials estimated 17 Connecticut schools received threats of active shooters throughout the morning. “Now I’m going to be more worried when we have it again, because then we might think it’s going to be real because it happened once–it’s going to happen again,” said Manha Mohsin, sixth grader at Windsor Locks Middle School.
CONNECTICUT STATE
yale.edu

Marleen Jones-Pool - Fair Haven Community Health Center, New Haven, CT

Career goal: To become a clinical psychologist. Internship outline: I completed a mixed methods independent research project with three Yale undergraduate students through Student Partnerships in Global Health (SPGH). Under the advisement of Professor Danya Keene, Dr. Anne Camp and Nurse Elizabeth Magenheimer, we developed and executed our project on health literacy and diabetes health outcomes at the Fair Haven Community Health Center. We spent the summer collecting surveys and conducting interviews at their different sites, and plan to analyze our data to create a report to submit to the clinic and for publication this fall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford

Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy