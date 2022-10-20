Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
RSV virus outbreak: Children's hospitals overwhelmed by sick kids
Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak. Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
fox5ny.com
Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak
Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health
In Northampton, Massachusetts, set in a residential neighborhood on a busy street, a small, unassuming white cape-style house offers refuge for people experiencing mental health issues or distress where they can take some time for themselves, come and go as they please, and, most importantly, converse with the staff, all of whom have experienced mental […] The post Lived Experience: A peer-run path to mental health appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
How Jonysah Kept Her Cool, & Kept Her Patients Cared For
Jonysah Bouknight was finishing up giving one patient a “bed bath” when she heard a loud noise — and quickly learned that another patient was having a stroke. She took a deep breath, collected herself, and jumped into action, making sure the patients got the care they needed without letting the stress of her job completely overwhelm her.
Connecticut lawmaker looks to reign in hospital mergers
Earlier this month, YNHH signed an agreement to take over Waterbury, Manchester Memorial and Rockville General, along with Prospect CT Medical Foundation and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT. Combined, the hospitals include 708 certified beds.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
westernmassnews.com
Local departments travel to Connecticut to honor fallen police officers
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Dozens of police officers and recruits from all across Massachusetts traveled to Connecticut to bid farewell to two fallen heroes. “It’s important for all agencies to show respect and remembrance of two men who sacrificed their lives for the good of others. They need to be remembered and honored at all time,” said Pelham Police Officer Todd Mongeon, who is also program coordinator of the Western Mass. Regional Police Academy.
msmagazine.com
Empowered: Women Tell Family Court Judges of Experiences With Coercive Control Using New Domestic Abuse Law
Lessons learned on the one-year anniversary of Jennifers’ Law in Connecticut. Meredith knew there were deep-seated issues in her marriage—but she didn’t bargain for the hell that raged after it went south. She can’t use her real name because she’s scared for her safety and has a...
NBC Connecticut
More Than a Dozen CT Schools Receive False Threats in Swatting Incident
Friday was a troubling day for schools across the state as officials estimated 17 Connecticut schools received threats of active shooters throughout the morning. “Now I’m going to be more worried when we have it again, because then we might think it’s going to be real because it happened once–it’s going to happen again,” said Manha Mohsin, sixth grader at Windsor Locks Middle School.
Local mental health business to offer free counseling to Bristol community, police
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A local mental health business will offer free counseling to members of the Bristol community and police department after the tragic shooting of two officers. Leonard Recchia owns WCT Health and Wellness in Bristol, as well as seven other mental health businesses across the state. WCT is just three doors down […]
yale.edu
Marleen Jones-Pool - Fair Haven Community Health Center, New Haven, CT
Career goal: To become a clinical psychologist. Internship outline: I completed a mixed methods independent research project with three Yale undergraduate students through Student Partnerships in Global Health (SPGH). Under the advisement of Professor Danya Keene, Dr. Anne Camp and Nurse Elizabeth Magenheimer, we developed and executed our project on health literacy and diabetes health outcomes at the Fair Haven Community Health Center. We spent the summer collecting surveys and conducting interviews at their different sites, and plan to analyze our data to create a report to submit to the clinic and for publication this fall.
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Photos Show Respect Law Enforcement From Across Country Pay to Fallen Bristol Officers
Tens of thousands of people are paying their respects and attending the funeral service for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week. These are some of the moving images as law enforcement from across the country come to Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
Officers' procession heads through Hartford en route to East Hartford
Officers from across the country show support at funeral. Fallen officer Sgt. Hamzy's wife speaks about her husband. Sgt. Alex Hamzy's wife, Katie, spoke at his funeral on Oct. 21. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Mike Slifer talks about temps near 70 for Saturday and rain for Sunday. Here...
At Griswold Hills in Newington, the state’s affordable housing law has worked the way it was intended
Can CT's affordable housing shortage be resolved without what one critic has called the “sledgehammer” of 8-30g?
Cheshire nonprofit seeking volunteers to serve food at Bristol officers’ funeral
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty. As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they […]
Limo driver shares 'emotional' moments of driving Lt. DeMonte's family to funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Friday was an extremely sad day across Connecticut but there’s been an overwhelming amount of support for fallen Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The limo driver for Lt. DeMonte’s parents spoke exclusively to FOX61. He said it was an incredibly...
sheltonherald.com
As Bristol police mourn deaths of officers, other CT agencies cover city
BRISTOL — Some may wonder who is protecting the city as members of the police department mourn the deaths of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy and attend their wakes and funeral this week, and the answer is: A lot of people. Since the deadly ambush during which...
‘Caught in the act’: Kids watch as giant bear helps himself to pumpkin in front of Connecticut home
AVON, CT — Humans aren’t the only ones getting in on the fall pumpkin craze. Dr. Adelina Das shared a video Wednesday of a giant black bear nabbing one of the festive gourds from a doorstep in Avon, Connecticut. “A reminder to our patients that you should not...
