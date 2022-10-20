Read full article on original website
Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
Kentucky State Police asks for help in finding missing Laurel County woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Laurel County woman missing since Friday. Tawana Martin, 37, was last seen at her home by family members at 7:30 a.m. Police believe she could be with Ronnie Martin, 42, of Corbin. They...
KSP: Man dies from injuries after officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County
JESSAMINE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County Friday afternoon. In a release, Kentucky State Police said officers were requested by the Nicholasville Police Department to investigate the shooting around 1:30 p.m. KSP said early investigation revealed NPD responded to a suicidal...
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County.
1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Desman LaDuke, 22, died as a result of injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, LaDuke was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 5:55 p.m. Nicholasville Police Department and Kentucky State...
Kentucky Smithfield employee dies in workplace accident
Local news reports detailed the death of a Middlesboro man at Smithfield Foods earlier this week. Before noon on Oct. 17, Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steel was called to the plant. Mark Allen Tapp, a 61-year-old plant employee, was working on a machine when his clothes got pulled into the machine, killing him.
London Man Arrested After Causing A Disturbance At School Sports Event
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Austyn Weddle was dispatched to West Laurel Road after numerous complaints of a man creating a disturbance at a Laurel County School sports event. Deputy Weddle arrived to find 44-year-old James Ray Jones of London there and determined he was under the influence. Jones was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Harlan Boys Choir honors co-founder in 57th anniversary
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - While almost every community has a school choir, the tradition of Harlan Boys Choir is in a league of its own. “The Boys Choir has traveled extensively. They have been to Graz, Austria. They have been to California. They’ve been to Canada. They’ve been to New York. They’ve just been all over the place,” Director Marilyn Schraeder said.
KSP Searching for Wanted Pulaski County Man
Kentucky State Police are searching for a man by the name of Amel Shannon Bubnick. Bubnick is wanted for theft by unlawful taking. He is 53 years old and from Pulaski county. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606- 878-6622.
Perry County Central High School hosts KTA East Regional Theatre Festival
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several high school theater groups from across the region gathered on Saturday at Perry County Central High School for the Kentucky Theatre Association (KTA) East Regional Theatre Festival. This festival gives theatre groups the opportunity to compete against one another to advance to the state, and...
Harlan County Ghost Hunters share what its like to investigate the paranormal
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of us have heard stories of spirits that roam the mountains of Eastern Kentucky; they may be occupying your childhood home or even your favorite restaurant. One Eastern Kentucky group aims to seek out these spirits to show the world what is out there, beyond...
Boyle County deputy’s ‘human-tracking skill’ saved woman, 3-year-old child
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County deputy has been honored for his work in saving the lives of two people, but he was learning the skills he used that night long before. On Aug. 24, Boyle County Sheriff’s Deputy David R. Prather, born in Owen County, was...
2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.
Scores from Week 10 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the scores from high school football games across the mountains.
New police K-9, Joker, joining Somerset police
The Somerset Police Department is welcoming Joker to its ranks.
Roadside Debris Removal Operation Nears Completion in Eastern Kentucky Flood Disaster Counties
Gov. Andy Beshear, during his Team Kentucky update today, announced that crews in Eastern Kentucky will soon conclude flood debris collections from state and county rights of way and designated community drop-off sites following substantial progress over the past two months to retrieve eligible residential debris along roadsides. “The aftermath...
