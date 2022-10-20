ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Comments / 0

wymt.com

Police chase leads to damage of businesses in Powell County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners were cleaning up their storefronts Sunday morning after a car accident caused damage to their storefronts. The accident ended a police chase. Stanton Police say they were pursuing a vehicle when the driver crashed into Kim’s Family Style Shop on West College Ave.
POWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

KSP asks public's help to find missing Laurel County woman

LONDON, KY — Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating the disappearance of a Laurel County woman reported missing since Saturday, Oct. 23, according to a KSP news release. Tawana R. Martin, 37, of London, Kentucky, was last seen at her residence in London around 7:30 a.m. on Friday,...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Desman LaDuke, 22, died as a result of injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, LaDuke was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center at 5:55 p.m. Nicholasville Police Department and Kentucky State...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
agdaily.com

Kentucky Smithfield employee dies in workplace accident

Local news reports detailed the death of a Middlesboro man at Smithfield Foods earlier this week. Before noon on Oct. 17, Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steel was called to the plant. Mark Allen Tapp, a 61-year-old plant employee, was working on a machine when his clothes got pulled into the machine, killing him.
MIDDLESBORO, KY
wtloam.com

London Man Arrested After Causing A Disturbance At School Sports Event

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy Austyn Weddle was dispatched to West Laurel Road after numerous complaints of a man creating a disturbance at a Laurel County School sports event. Deputy Weddle arrived to find 44-year-old James Ray Jones of London there and determined he was under the influence. Jones was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Harlan Boys Choir honors co-founder in 57th anniversary

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - While almost every community has a school choir, the tradition of Harlan Boys Choir is in a league of its own. “The Boys Choir has traveled extensively. They have been to Graz, Austria. They have been to California. They’ve been to Canada. They’ve been to New York. They’ve just been all over the place,” Director Marilyn Schraeder said.
HARLAN, KY
q95fm.net

KSP Searching for Wanted Pulaski County Man

Kentucky State Police are searching for a man by the name of Amel Shannon Bubnick. Bubnick is wanted for theft by unlawful taking. He is 53 years old and from Pulaski county. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606- 878-6622.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Central High School hosts KTA East Regional Theatre Festival

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several high school theater groups from across the region gathered on Saturday at Perry County Central High School for the Kentucky Theatre Association (KTA) East Regional Theatre Festival. This festival gives theatre groups the opportunity to compete against one another to advance to the state, and...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re 35 years and older, chances are you’ve either heard of or visited a downtown Richmond bar in your college days known as the Family Dog. It’s been closed for 22 years. But for one night only on Friday night, the iconic “Dog” will be open for EKU’s homecoming festivities so that alums can reminisce and laugh about the good old days.
RICHMOND, KY
q95fm.net

Middlesboro Man Killed In Workplace Accident

A man from Middlesboro died on Monday, following a workplace accident. 61-year-old Mark Allen Tapp, of Middlesboro, is said to have been working on a machine when his garment got too close. The machine pulled him in and killed him. His boy was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy. The...
MIDDLESBORO, KY

