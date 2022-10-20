HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - While almost every community has a school choir, the tradition of Harlan Boys Choir is in a league of its own. “The Boys Choir has traveled extensively. They have been to Graz, Austria. They have been to California. They’ve been to Canada. They’ve been to New York. They’ve just been all over the place,” Director Marilyn Schraeder said.

HARLAN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO