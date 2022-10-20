ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Chichester Township, PA

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ketk.com

NEAL’S POV: Thank you Pennsylvania for screwing everything up again

NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We still have some questions about how the votes were counted in the last election. We’ve been told everything is being done this go around to ensure confidence, but look no further than Pennsylvania to see the problem with, you guessed it, mail-in ballots for these midterms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
firststateupdate.com

Trooper Hospitalized After DUI Suspect Slams Into His Patrol Vehicle Sunday

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the arrest of a Bear man after he collided with a state police vehicle, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said at approximately 3:25, this morning, Sunday, October 23, 2022, a trooper was traveling southbound...
BEAR, DE
Main Line Media News

Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
WMDT.com

California man in critical condition following Dover shooting

DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following a home invasion that left a man critically injured early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of Whiteoak Road, learning that a person had been shot several times in his upper torso in the 2700 block of Whiteoak Road. Troopers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old California man suffering from gunshot wounds.
DOVER, DE
New Jersey Globe

Returned N.J. mail-in ballots now over 300,000

New Jerseyans have returned 303,008 ballots so far in advance of the November 8 general election, a return rate of 31.9%. That’s a jump from 30.2% yesterday, with 16,715 new votes recorded as coming back to county election offices, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press.
NEW JERSEY STATE
delawarepublic.org

Gov. Carney appoints former Auditor Dennis Greenhouse to replace McGuiness

Governor John Carney appoints former New Castle County Executive Dennis Greenhouse to fill the remainder of state Auditor Kathy McGuiness’s term after she resigned yesterday. Greenhouse previously served as state Auditor from 1983 to 1989, after which he moved between positions at the Clinton White House and the US...
DELAWARE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Times News

Road work this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change due to changes in the weather:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. •...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Court halts state switch to Medicare Advantage

The state’s plan to transition state government retirees’ health insurance from original Medicare to a privately-managed Medicare Advantage plan has been temporarily blocked.  A Delaware Superior Court judge on Wednesday ordered the state to halt implementation of the plan until the case is fully adjudicated.  The court will schedule a trial to make a final determination on the fate of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
NJ.com

Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.

New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
NEW JERSEY STATE
delawarepublic.org

UD Poll: Democrats at the top of the ticket have double-digit edge

A recent University of Delaware Center for Political Communication poll shows Democrats in statewide races hold sizable leads in the upcoming midterms. The poll of registered voters found Democratic incumbent Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester grabbing 50% support while her Republican opponent Lee Murphy had 33%. In the state Attorney General’s...
DELAWARE STATE

