This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
ketk.com
NEAL’S POV: Thank you Pennsylvania for screwing everything up again
NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We still have some questions about how the votes were counted in the last election. We’ve been told everything is being done this go around to ensure confidence, but look no further than Pennsylvania to see the problem with, you guessed it, mail-in ballots for these midterms.
firststateupdate.com
Trooper Hospitalized After DUI Suspect Slams Into His Patrol Vehicle Sunday
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash that resulted in the arrest of a Bear man after he collided with a state police vehicle, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said at approximately 3:25, this morning, Sunday, October 23, 2022, a trooper was traveling southbound...
Times News
Letter to the editor: Voting for Burns in 124th District
The time for change is now. I am voting for Tina Burns for the 124th District of Pennsylvania. I am voting for her because Tina is one of us. Tina is not a politician. When money and times are tough, Tina will buckle down to help everyone of us. Deep...
Main Line Media News
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
NJ Lifeguards In Atlantic City & Elsewhere Owed Big Money
The state of New Jersey has determined that lifeguards from Atlantic City in Atlantic County, along with Avalon and Stone Harbor in Cape May County are owed more than $ 400,000 in overtime back pay. This finding came as the result of a New Jersey Department of Labor Workforce (NJDOL)...
WMDT.com
California man in critical condition following Dover shooting
DOVER, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following a home invasion that left a man critically injured early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1 a.m., Delaware State Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2400 block of Whiteoak Road, learning that a person had been shot several times in his upper torso in the 2700 block of Whiteoak Road. Troopers arrived on scene and found a 46-year-old California man suffering from gunshot wounds.
New Jersey Globe
Returned N.J. mail-in ballots now over 300,000
New Jerseyans have returned 303,008 ballots so far in advance of the November 8 general election, a return rate of 31.9%. That’s a jump from 30.2% yesterday, with 16,715 new votes recorded as coming back to county election offices, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press.
delawarepublic.org
Gov. Carney appoints former Auditor Dennis Greenhouse to replace McGuiness
Governor John Carney appoints former New Castle County Executive Dennis Greenhouse to fill the remainder of state Auditor Kathy McGuiness’s term after she resigned yesterday. Greenhouse previously served as state Auditor from 1983 to 1989, after which he moved between positions at the Clinton White House and the US...
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change due to changes in the weather:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. •...
Court halts state switch to Medicare Advantage
The state’s plan to transition state government retirees’ health insurance from original Medicare to a privately-managed Medicare Advantage plan has been temporarily blocked. A Delaware Superior Court judge on Wednesday ordered the state to halt implementation of the plan until the case is fully adjudicated. The court will schedule a trial to make a final determination on the fate of ... Read More
Homeless population increased in N.J., survey says. Here’s the county-by-county breakdown.
New Jersey’s homeless population increased by 8% this year after sharply decreasing in 2021, according to a newly-released survey. NJCounts is a one day, “point-in-time” tally that was conducted Jan. 25 to give a snapshot of how many people were experiencing homelessness in each county on that day, organizers said. The count, conducted by volunteers, included people in emergency shelters, transitional housing programs and those living on the street or in other conditions.
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwakening America shows in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwakening America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
delawarepublic.org
UD Poll: Democrats at the top of the ticket have double-digit edge
A recent University of Delaware Center for Political Communication poll shows Democrats in statewide races hold sizable leads in the upcoming midterms. The poll of registered voters found Democratic incumbent Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester grabbing 50% support while her Republican opponent Lee Murphy had 33%. In the state Attorney General’s...
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now Open
By federal law, people 18 years of age and older after May 2, 2023, will need a REAL ID or passport to fly within the U.S.Morristown Minute. Starting May 3, 2023, you must have a passport or REAL ID-compliant driver's license to fly within the U.S. (or use a passport or another form of federal identification).
Pennsylvania driver’s license quiz: How well do you know the rules of the road?
Has it been a minute since you’ve reviewed Pennsylvania’s driving laws? Take this interactive quiz to see rules for driving near motorcyclists, in foggy weather and more.
WDEL 1150AM
'For me, it's the Nobel Peace Prize of Delaware' | Dreams come true at 2022 Kandler Awards
Making lemons into lemonade has described Corie Priest's life in the last several years. Living in poverty and eventually becoming incarcerated, Priest knew that making a difference in his own life as well as other's lives was possible. On October 19, 2022, he was awarded the American Civil Liberties Union...
Main Line Media News
Man admits to carjacking woman at King of Prussia shopping mall
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to prison for robbing a woman of her vehicle as she left the King of Prussia Plaza after a shopping trip to the popular Upper Merion mall. Andre Philip Hoston, 25, of the 4000 block of Higbee Street, was sentenced in Montgomery...
