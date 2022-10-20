Former 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers backup center Dwight Howard, who at 36 still seems to have some NBA level ball left in a deep bench role should a team become interested, remains a free agent just under a week into the 2022-23 season. New Lakers center Damian Jones has been so terrible that Wenyen Gabriel has somewhat supplanted him as a small ball option for head coach Darvin Ham, while injury-prone Thomas Bryant, another new five for L.A., is already injured. Could Howard be in line for a fourth tour of duty in Los Angeles to wrap up his Hall of Fame career?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO