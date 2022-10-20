ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Centre Daily

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Has Plenty Of Time To Spill The Tea

Former 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers backup center Dwight Howard, who at 36 still seems to have some NBA level ball left in a deep bench role should a team become interested, remains a free agent just under a week into the 2022-23 season. New Lakers center Damian Jones has been so terrible that Wenyen Gabriel has somewhat supplanted him as a small ball option for head coach Darvin Ham, while injury-prone Thomas Bryant, another new five for L.A., is already injured. Could Howard be in line for a fourth tour of duty in Los Angeles to wrap up his Hall of Fame career?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Huskies Receive Commitment from Son of Former Sonic Center

The NBA left Seattle nearly a decade and a half ago, but its influence still percolates throughout the city, with Christian King the latest connection. On Sunday night, the 6-foot-8 King, the son of former Sonics center Rich King who plays for Seattle Preparatory School, announced on social media that he was committing to Mike Hopkins' Husky basketball program — the second recruit in the next class with a family pro basketball link to do so.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Trail Blazers-Lakers Matinee Injury Report

Though some of the usual suspects remain sidelined today ahead of L.A.'s third game of the 2022-23 regular season, the team could be getting some new perimeter help!. View the original article to see embedded media. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that your Los Angeles Lakers will be without...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall

There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
DURHAM, NC
Centre Daily

Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Make Two Selections In 2022 NBAGL Draft

In today's three-round NBA G League draft, your Los Angeles Lakers' El Segundo NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, selected two exciting new young players. View the original article to see embedded media. During the first round today, South Bay picked 6'11" power forward Nate Roberts with the No. 17...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Nuggets Hand Thunder Second Loss Behind Jokic’s 78th Triple-Double

The Thunder failed to spoil the Denver Nuggets' home opener in a 122-117 loss at Ball Arena in a game that featured Nikola Jokic’s 78th triple-double and Jamal Murray’s return to regular season basketball. Both teams exchanged the lead 11 times, exemplifying the competitiveness in tonight’s match.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Jokic Presents Challenges for Small-Ball Thunder Lineups

Oklahoma City could be in trouble on Saturday. The Thunder return to the court for their second game of the regular season, this time on the road in Denver against the Nuggets. Playing the Nuggets comes with one of the biggest challenges of any team in the league, Nikola Jokic.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Scrappy Thunder Were Competitive but Outmatched on Opening Night

Despite starting its season with a loss, Oklahoma City showed that it has a deep, competitive rotation that will keep many of the Thunder’s contests close this season. Even if OKC doesn’t finish with a large win total, the team’s constant fight and refusal to back down will make every game entertaining.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Jon Scheyer lands commitment from top sharpshooter

Paul VI Catholic (Va.) small forward Darren Harris announced his commitment to the Duke basketball program on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first 2024 prize for the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound junior, a four-star who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, chose Duke over his other three...
DURHAM, NC
Centre Daily

Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury

ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Odell Beckham Jr. New Team? Cowboys Ex Dez Bryant Wants to Know

FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr.'s future? Inquiring minds - including the mind of Dez Bryant - want to know. OBJ this week offered a cryptic and emoji-filled response to Dez after the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver asking his fellow wideout fraternity buddy on Twitter if he is going to sign with either the Buffalo Bills or the Kansas City Chiefs this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Screen Shots: Eric Staal, Amanda Provan and the San Jose Sharks

Welcome back to Screen Shots, a regular THN.com feature in which we take a look at a number of different hockey topics, in a shorter form than a regular column. As always, we’ll get straight to business:. – It was nice to see veteran NHLer Eric Staal back in...
SAN JOSE, CA
Centre Daily

Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious

The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious. Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

WATCH: Kelce Chugs Beer During Phillies’ NLCS Game 3

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park needed a pick-me-up following a couple of errors by the Philadelphia Phillies' defense. In comes Jason Kelce. Naturally, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center was seen chugging a beer on the field between innings. It was exactly what Philadelphia fans needed to inject some life...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

