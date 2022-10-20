Meghan Markle Reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘Shining Legacy’ 1 Month After Death: ‘It’s Been a Complicated Time’

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have kept journals religiously since I was in the fifth grade, and though some have been lost along the way when I’ve moved from place to place in my life, I have pretty much everything I’ve written for the last twenty-five years. Most of my missives are bound up in simple black Moleskine notebooks, though I had a phase for a few years when I was addicted to buying these hand stitched fabric covered journals that were out of my budget.

