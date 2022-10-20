Meghan Markle Reflects on Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘Shining Legacy’ 1 Month After Death: ‘It’s Been a Complicated Time’

Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness? Royal Expert Mocks Prince Harry’s Wife for the Way She Describes Herself in Variety Interview
Meghan Markle graced the cover of Variety magazine. However, some of the things she said raised eyebrows, with one royal expert seemingly mocking her for the way she characterized herself. Meghan Markle Lacks Self-Awareness, Royal Expert Claims. The Duchess of Sussex was featured on the cover of Variety as one...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Dead woman’s old journals reveal to her husband a lifetime of affairs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have kept journals religiously since I was in the fifth grade, and though some have been lost along the way when I’ve moved from place to place in my life, I have pretty much everything I’ve written for the last twenty-five years. Most of my missives are bound up in simple black Moleskine notebooks, though I had a phase for a few years when I was addicted to buying these hand stitched fabric covered journals that were out of my budget.
‘He would have done the most extraordinary things’: the shock of losing a loved one to Sads
Patrick Walters was in the throes of first love when his apparently healthy partner died in his sleep. How close are we to understanding ‘sudden arrhythmic death syndrome’?
Comments / 0