Texas State

Texas sues Google for capture, use of biometric data without consent

By Steven Masso
 3 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon sued Google for the capture and use of biometric data of Texans without obtaining their consent, documents show.

According to a news release from the Texas Attorney General, the lawsuit claims that Google collected “millions of biometric identifiers” from Texans through services like Google Photos, Google Assistant and Nest Hub Max.

The biometric data allegedly captured includes voiceprints and face geometry records, the release stated.

“Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated,” Paxton said. “I will continue to fight Big Tech to ensure the privacy and security of all Texans.”

The lawsuit ends with a request for a trial by jury and a request that Google pay $25,000 per violation of data collection.

Strategic reserve release could benefit Texas drivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Drivers on the High Plains could see lower gas prices in the next few months after President Biden announced more releases from the strategic petroleum reserve this week. On Wednesday, Biden announced his administration’s latest push to lower gas prices, with the release of 15 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum […]
Graham asks Supreme Court to block his testimony in Georgia election probe

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Friday asked the Supreme Court to shield him from testifying in an investigation into former President Trump’s alleged interference in the 2020 election in Georgia. Graham’s request comes a day after a lower appeals court refused to halt his testimony before a Fulton County, Ga., special grand jury. In court papers filed […]
