West Virginia woman gets minimum sentence for meth
A Randolph County woman was sentenced Wednesday to spend a decade in prison on federal drug charges.
WDTV
Woman pleads guilty to role in multi-state drug distribution operation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan woman pleaded guilty to her role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation. 27-year-old Aaliyah Snowden, of Eastpointe, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
Deputies: Pagan’s Motorcycle Club member charged with murder in West Virginia
A man who deputies say is a member of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month in Marion County.
WDTV
Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal
MARLINON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Wednesday after a trial this week in Marlinton. Jeremi L. Kincaid, 29 of Marlinton was indicted in July of 2021, after the November, 27, 2020 shooting death of Gaylen L. Biggs, 48 of Pocahontas County.
Man allegedly sold fentanyl to undercover person in Fairmont Wendy’s parking lot
A man has been charged after allegedly selling fentanyl to an undercover individual in Fairmont.
2 charged with child neglect after deputies search West Virginia home with ‘filth throughout’
A man and a woman from Fairmont have been charged with child neglect after deputies say they searched their home, which did not fully have electricity, and found a backed-up toilet, moldy food and drug paraphernalia.
Metro News
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
WDTV
100-year-old Harrison County man among the latest to die from COVID-19
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported several more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including a 100-year-old man from Harrison County. Other reported deaths include an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Mercer County, a 79-year old female...
Deputies: ‘Squeak Bennett,’ 71, arrested after shooting dollar store light out, barricading himself in West Virginia home
A 71-year-old man who deputies say is known as "Squeak Bennett" was arrested Wednesday in Tucker County after he allegedly shot a light out at the dollar store in Parsons then barricaded himself inside his home.
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
wajr.com
Texas man convicted in EMS worker attack
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Texas man has been found guilty of malicious assault of emergency services personnel by a jury in Monongalia County Circuit Court. In November of 2021, David Bandy, 31, of Jourdanton, Texas, was transported after being found unresponsive in his vehicle. While being transported Bandy removed his restraints and began stabbing the EMS worker in the rear of the ambulance.
wajr.com
Parsons man shoots out store light, arrested after short standoff
PARSONS, W.Va. – A Parsons man was arrested after shooting a light out at the Dollar Store Wednesday. At 6 p.m. Deputies from the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report that Herbert “Squeak” Bennett, 71, shot a light out with a shotgun and fled in a vehicle. Deputies confirmed with witnesses the man was in fact Bennett.
Call for unconscious woman in West Virginia driveway leads to drug charges
A woman has been charged after deputies found methamphetamine and other drugs in her vehicle while responding to a call of an unconscious person in a vehicle in Clarksburg.
West Virginia man charged for allegedly murdering his son in Fairmont
A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont.
West Virginia woman’s murder conviction reversed
A woman who was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2019 killing of her husband could face a new trial after her conviction and sentencing were reversed in the West Virginia Supreme Court on Monday.
WBOY
Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on U.S. Route 50 for repairs. The slow lane of Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, will be closed for bridge repair effective immediately, the WVDOH announced on Friday morning.
WDTV
Lane on Route 50 in Harrison County to be closed effective immediately
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says a lane on Route 50 in Harrison County is closed effective immediately. The slow lane on Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, is closed for bridge repair, officials said. The closure is expected to last...
WBOY
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
WDTV
Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
WDTV
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
