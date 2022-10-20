ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

Related
WDTV

Woman pleads guilty to role in multi-state drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Michigan woman pleaded guilty to her role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation. 27-year-old Aaliyah Snowden, of Eastpointe, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises,” according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
EASTPOINTE, MI
WDTV

Pocahontas County murder trial results in an acquittal

MARLINON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Pocahontas County man was found ‘not guilty’ on Wednesday after a trial this week in Marlinton. Jeremi L. Kincaid, 29 of Marlinton was indicted in July of 2021, after the November, 27, 2020 shooting death of Gaylen L. Biggs, 48 of Pocahontas County.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
Metro News

DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Retired Preston County K-9 dies

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Texas man convicted in EMS worker attack

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Texas man has been found guilty of malicious assault of emergency services personnel by a jury in Monongalia County Circuit Court. In November of 2021, David Bandy, 31, of Jourdanton, Texas, was transported after being found unresponsive in his vehicle. While being transported Bandy removed his restraints and began stabbing the EMS worker in the rear of the ambulance.
JOURDANTON, TX
wajr.com

Parsons man shoots out store light, arrested after short standoff

PARSONS, W.Va. – A Parsons man was arrested after shooting a light out at the Dollar Store Wednesday. At 6 p.m. Deputies from the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report that Herbert “Squeak” Bennett, 71, shot a light out with a shotgun and fled in a vehicle. Deputies confirmed with witnesses the man was in fact Bennett.
PARSONS, WV
WBOY

Emergency lane closure on Route 50 in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Friday announced an emergency lane closure on U.S. Route 50 for repairs. The slow lane of Route 50 at the Marshville Bridge, mile marker 70, will be closed for bridge repair effective immediately, the WVDOH announced on Friday morning.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY

What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WDTV

Former Elkins Sewer System supervisor dies

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A long-serving and well-respected former Elkins Sanitary Board employee recently passed away. Michael Wolfe, 66, died on Oct. 5. He retired last year as the chief operator of the Elkins Wastewater System, capping 20 years of public service in Elkins. He began his career in wastewater...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

