ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

Unique date ideas in Birmingham ranging from FREE to $50

Want to spice up date night? You’ve come to the right place! We put together the ultimate guide to date ideas in Birmingham with prices ranging from FREE to $50. Read on—the perfect date awaits. FREE date ideas in Birmingham. Low on cash? Check out these great date...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out

Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

10-year-old helps create wheelchair accessible Halloween event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hundreds of children were able to attend an accessible Halloween event at the Lakeshore Foundation on Saturday. The "Rolling Pumpkin Patch" was designed to accommodate children who use walkers or wheelchairs. The event was created in partnership with 10-year-old Lily Dobson, who uses a wheelchair herself, and her family.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Grandpa’s Guide to Burgers :: Over the Mountain Edition

Every week my dad meets with the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out. (I have also been told this has been claimed by “Retired Old Methodists Eating Out.”) They gather for breakfast at the same place at same time each week and solve the world’s problems. They also have been on a self-appointed quest to find the best burger in Birmingham, and they have covered a lot of ground, at least south of the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crews investigate house fire in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say a house fire that happened in Ensley is now under control. This happened in the 1600 block of 34th Street Ensley. Officials say there are no victims in this fire. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date

A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
NORTHPORT, AL
wvtm13.com

Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day

Warm temperatures around 80 degrees and sunshine today and Monday. Impact Weather Tuesday, winds could gust up to 40 mph outside of any convection. Check the video forecast for the latest. THE REST OF THE WEEKEND. Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day. We will see lots of sunshine...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

13 year old in Center Point injured in Sunday morning drive by shooting

A 13 year old was wounded in a drive by shooting Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched on a report of shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place N.W. in Center Point. When deputies arrived on the scene witnesses told them shots were fired from a vehicle into a home. The 13 year old was found wounded inside the home. The teen was transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries .
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Road work to begin soon on Hwy. 31 in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin work to modify Highway 31 in Alabaster. This will primarily be a resurfacing project to ultimately improve the roadway. The project, which will start at the I-65 overpass in Alabaster and end at County Road 68 near the...
ALABASTER, AL
CBS 42

Driver hits veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver destroyed a veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston Wednesday. Ken Rollins, founder of the park, said an elderly driver had driven onto the property on 17th Street and destroyed the Korean War memorial at the park after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt in the crash. The driver’s […]
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

13-year-old shot in drive-by shooting near Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest. When they arrived, witnesses told them that shots...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy