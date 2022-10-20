Read full article on original website
Food court for food trucks coming to downtown Birmingham starting Monday
Birmingham attorney and retail developer Eric Guster has a new vision for downtown, a food court specifically designed for food trucks. Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. North last year, which used to be a Waffle House, in order to create a space specially designed food trucks to gather and sell to hungry patrons.
Bham Now
Unique date ideas in Birmingham ranging from FREE to $50
Want to spice up date night? You’ve come to the right place! We put together the ultimate guide to date ideas in Birmingham with prices ranging from FREE to $50. Read on—the perfect date awaits. FREE date ideas in Birmingham. Low on cash? Check out these great date...
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
Bham Now
7 plant-based food options in Birmingham to check out
Looking for new healthy places to eat around The Magic City? Keep reading to learn more about about plant-based food options in Birmingham that may just broaden your favorite food genres. 1. Underground Vegan. What: Vegetarian/Vegan restaurant that serves hand-crafted food. Their ultimate mission is to know where the food...
wvtm13.com
10-year-old helps create wheelchair accessible Halloween event
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Hundreds of children were able to attend an accessible Halloween event at the Lakeshore Foundation on Saturday. The "Rolling Pumpkin Patch" was designed to accommodate children who use walkers or wheelchairs. The event was created in partnership with 10-year-old Lily Dobson, who uses a wheelchair herself, and her family.
momcollective.com
Grandpa’s Guide to Burgers :: Over the Mountain Edition
Every week my dad meets with the ROMEOs – Retired Old Men Eating Out. (I have also been told this has been claimed by “Retired Old Methodists Eating Out.”) They gather for breakfast at the same place at same time each week and solve the world’s problems. They also have been on a self-appointed quest to find the best burger in Birmingham, and they have covered a lot of ground, at least south of the city.
Bham Now
NEW: Food truck court opens in Birmingham—see which trucks are signing up
Attention foodies! Say so long to the days of chasing down your favorite food trucks—Downtown Birmingham is opening a food truck court where the city’s eateries on wheels can park and stay put. Read on to learn the who, what, when, where and why. Food truck haven. According...
wbrc.com
Crews investigate house fire in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue service say a house fire that happened in Ensley is now under control. This happened in the 1600 block of 34th Street Ensley. Officials say there are no victims in this fire. Get news alerts in the Apple App...
Bham Now
Nabeel’s Cafe + 5 more Birmingham places we said goodbye to in the fall
It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when it’s a spot that holds a special place in your heart. We’re sad to see these six Birmingham businesses close their doors and we hope to see them again one day. 1. Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot | Inverness. Owners...
Bham Now
OPENING: Water Mountain Trail opens in Trussville, October 22—details here
Big news outdoor enthusiasts! Water Mountain Trail, a new upscale outdoor retailer opens Saturday, October 22 at The Pinnacle in Trussville. We got the scoop on what you’ll find at the store and details on the grand opening. Behind the store. Water Mountain Trail was founded by local entrepreneur...
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date
A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
wvtm13.com
Amphitheater plans fueling North Birmingham property hopes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Rob Malcom showed off his latest Norwood restoration project Thursday. When he and his wife bought this 1910 home, it was in shambles. In fact, the couple and their real estate company have been flipping houses here for the last six years. “The last house that...
wvtm13.com
Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day
Warm temperatures around 80 degrees and sunshine today and Monday. Impact Weather Tuesday, winds could gust up to 40 mph outside of any convection. Check the video forecast for the latest. THE REST OF THE WEEKEND. Sunday looks like another fantastic outdoor weather day. We will see lots of sunshine...
ABC 33/40 News
13 year old in Center Point injured in Sunday morning drive by shooting
A 13 year old was wounded in a drive by shooting Sunday morning. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched on a report of shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place N.W. in Center Point. When deputies arrived on the scene witnesses told them shots were fired from a vehicle into a home. The 13 year old was found wounded inside the home. The teen was transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries .
wbrc.com
Road work to begin soon on Hwy. 31 in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin work to modify Highway 31 in Alabaster. This will primarily be a resurfacing project to ultimately improve the roadway. The project, which will start at the I-65 overpass in Alabaster and end at County Road 68 near the...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. cemetery board finally taking action to clean up abandoned, closed cemeteries
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After our reporting helped spark legislation to clean up abandoned and neglected cemeteries in Jefferson County, the cleanup process is finally about to get underway. Last week, the board finally took action and voted a contractor to clean up Pine Hill and Shadowlawn cemeteries with work starting in the next 30 days.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Public Works says new uniform trash bins will help free up more employees for other city projects
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in Birmingham, you could get your new uniform trash can this week, as public works crews update your trash bins and garbage pick up schedules. Crews are distributing 5,000 new trash bins to the East side of town this week. Then, they’ll put...
Here’s how to get an early start on ringing in the 2022 Magic City Classic
The countdown is on for the largest Historically Black College and University football game in the country. In less than a week, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off in the 81st annual Magic City Classic. The historic rivalry between the Bulldogs and the Hornets returns to Birmingham’s Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Driver hits veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver destroyed a veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston Wednesday. Ken Rollins, founder of the park, said an elderly driver had driven onto the property on 17th Street and destroyed the Korean War memorial at the park after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt in the crash. The driver’s […]
wvtm13.com
13-year-old shot in drive-by shooting near Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old to the hospital Sunday morning. Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of 4th Place Northwest. When they arrived, witnesses told them that shots...
