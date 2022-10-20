Small Group Of Death Penalty Protesters Gather During Execution

A small group of protestors stood outside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary today in protest of the death penalty.

“Being here no matter if it’s morning, there were times it was at midnight, or other times, it’s important that there’s a public witness as what we believe of people of faith," said Father Bryan Brooks.

Father Bryan Brooks says protestors have gathered outside the gates since the state resumed executions back in 1990.

He says he's aware of Benjamin Cole's crime but just doesn't believe in the death penalty.

He spent time praying for Cole, and also for Cole's infant daughter, Brianna, who Cole murdered 20 years ago.

“They had a name, they had a life, that was taken from them violently, so we have an obligation to pray for them and their families, and their pain," Father Brooks said.

Reverend Jeff Hood traveled from Little Rock, Arkansas for the execution and says he's been Cole's spiritual advisor for the last few weeks and spent time talking to him on the phone.

“I think it’s important that there are people here who have encountered him, who know him, who can speak to the fact, he is someone who as a human being is incredibly vulnerable," Hood said.

Hood says he worried about Cole during the execution, and if he understood what was happening.

“Obviously, I think the death penalty is wrong in any circumstance, but I think it’s especially egregious in a situation where the person that we are killing, we don’t know if they know what is actually happening.,” Hood said.