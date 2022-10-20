Read full article on original website
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Centre Daily
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing: Source - ‘It’s Bills vs. Chiefs’; Travis Kelce Agrees?
Like everything else in the AFC, it looks like it might come down to Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Odell Beckham Jr., an NFL source tells BillsCentral/SI, is narrowing his list of potential landing spots, with the Bills and the Chiefs maybe the last two suitors standing. OBJ is...
Centre Daily
Still Shorthanded, Help Is on the Way for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a close 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC matchup. The loss pushed the Chiefs to 4-2 on the season and they are essentially two games behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings. The sky is falling, right?
Centre Daily
Lions Hold No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions possess the worst record in the National Football League through the first seven weeks of the season. Even though the team had a bye week, the play on the field over the course of 60 minutes resulted in the same outcome when the clock eventually ran out at At&t Stadium.
Centre Daily
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ruled Out vs. Chargers With Knee Injury
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - While fans hoped DK Metcalf was leaving the field on a medical cart for another bathroom break, the Seahawks unfortunately find themselves in a far crappier situation. Moments after failing to catch a second-down throw in the end zone from quarterback Geno Smith, Metcalf could be...
Centre Daily
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Centre Daily
Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
Centre Daily
Bears and Patriots: Game Day Capsule Preview
Chicago Bears (2-4) at New England Patriots (3-3) Kickoff: 7:15 p.m., Monday, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. TV: Locally in Chicago on WGN, nationally on ESPN (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos,...
Centre Daily
49ers 23, Chiefs 44: Grades
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just lost 44-23 at home to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are the 49ers' grades for their putrid performance. He threw for 303 yards and 2 touchdowns and his passer rating was 99.3, but he committed three turnovers. First, he threw a bone-headed interception near the goal line that took at least three points off the board for the 49ers. He was getting hit and going down, but he threw the ball up for grabs anyway because he makes rookie decisions weekly and never throws the ball away. Then he got sacked in the end zone for a safety -- at least he didn't run out of the back of the end zone like he did in Denver. And then later he fumbled and the Chiefs recovered. Garoppolo has an elite run game and elite receivers, and he still struggles, because he's not good. His career record with the 49ers when he throws more than the offense runs is now 9-15, which means he's a passenger in the offense, not a driver. And when he has to take the wheel, he crashes. Too bad the 49ers used Trey Lance like a fullback and he broke his ankle, because they need him now.
Centre Daily
Report: David Njoku Injury not Expected to be Serious
The Cleveland Browns are expected to receive good news on their breakout tight end David Njoku. According to a report, Njoku suffered a sprained ankle that is not expected to be that serious. Njoku caught seven passes for 71 yards in the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It...
Centre Daily
Chiefs Focused On Rest and Health Heading Into Bye Week
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers wasn't pretty at first but once things got rolling, the road team escaped with a 19-point blowout victory. It's an outcome, after all, that will have to hold the team over until its next game on Nov. 6.
Centre Daily
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room, DB Tre’Von Moehrig
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of their bye-week at a disappointing 1-4, but this team hasn't quit on each other and they are ready to rebound this weekend. We spoke exclusively in the locker room with DB Tre'Von Moehrig about the bye week, the Houston Texans, and...
Centre Daily
How Jeff Wilson Jr. Feels about the 49ers Trading for Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA -- On Thursday, the 49ers traded four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey, who has 393 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 85 carries this season, to replace Jeff Wilson Jr., who has 400 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 80 carries this season. Here's what Wilson Jr. said...
Centre Daily
Locked On Colts: Revenge Game Upcoming for Jonathan Taylor?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final thoughts ahead of Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Running back Jonathan Taylor had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the Titans. Does he get his revenge here in Week 7? Also, the guys give their predictions for this highly anticipated divisional game.
Centre Daily
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
Centre Daily
Dolphins Sign Shell, Make Other Moves Ahead of Pittsburgh Game
The Miami Dolphins' customary Saturday moves included the usual practice squad elevations, along with a move on the 53-man roster that seemed inevitable. Veteran tackle Brandon Shell, who was elevated from the practice squad the past two games, was signed to the 53-man roster to fill one of the two openings the Dolphins created this week.
Centre Daily
New York Giants Mailbag: The “Rules” Edition
View the original article to see embedded media. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 44-23 Win Over the 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs spotted the San Francisco 49ers 10 points on Sunday but in the end, it didn't even matter. Despite a slow start that featured a bad Patrick Mahomes interception, Kansas City's offense caught fire and ended up getting going in plenty of time to pull away from San Francisco. Combined with a few timely defensive plays and a 49ers offense that lacked the ability to complete a comeback, the Chiefs escaped with a 44-23 victory.
Centre Daily
Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
Centre Daily
Saints Must Confront That Their Plan Is Backfiring
Somewhere between the two pick-sixes Andy Dalton tossed Thursday night, was anyone else double-checking the Saints’ draft capital for 2023, only to remember their (probably quite high) first-round pick is going to the undefeated Eagles?. New Orleans, now 2–5 after Thursday’s 42–34 loss to the Cardinals, captivated us this...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Kelce Chugs Beer During Phillies’ NLCS Game 3
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park needed a pick-me-up following a couple of errors by the Philadelphia Phillies' defense. In comes Jason Kelce. Naturally, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center was seen chugging a beer on the field between innings. It was exactly what Philadelphia fans needed to inject some life...
