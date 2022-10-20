Read full article on original website
El Halal Amigos Combines World Halal Day and Taco TuesdayThomas SmithSan Jose, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
Editorial: Silicon Valley candidates behaving badly
As we enter the final stretch to election day, nasty campaigning has reached full throttle. No matter the rationale behind this negative form of vote-getting, none of it provides any value to a voter’s decision-making process, unless sensationalism is the new guidepost. Attacking a candidate’s character offers no insight...
Ballot measure aims to make San Jose more inclusive
Changes may be coming to the composition of San Jose’s commissions, but that decision is in the hands of voters. Measure I, on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election, would amend the city charter. If passed, proponents believe it will make changes that allow the city to operate in a fair and ethical manner. This includes codifying the city’s ethics and elections commission so it can only be disbanded by voters and not the city council; remove gendered language and citizenship requirements to serve on city commissions; and require the city to adopt an equity statement of values.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Unified Permit Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz. Call Center Service Specialist at Santa Cruz County Bank. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Mechanic II at Santa Cruz...
pajaronian.com
State fires two Santa Cruz County Fair Board members
WATSONVILLE—The two Santa Cruz County Board members who voted against firing former CEO Dave Kegebein during a Oct. 4 meeting were terminated from their positions Friday in abrupt phone calls from the Governor’s office. Because county fairgrounds are owned by the state, fair board members are appointed by...
Press Banner
County Seeks Sheriff’s Office Inspector
Santa Cruz County will send out a request for proposals (RFP) for an Office of the Inspector General (OIG) that would have independent oversight of the Sheriff’s Office, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday. Assembly Bill 1185, a state law passed in 2020, allows counties to create an...
KSBW.com
Don Jordan, former mayor of Seaside, dies at 80
SEASIDE, Calif. — The city of seaside announced that former mayor Don Jordan died on Wednesday. He was 80 years old. Jordan served two terms as mayor of Seaside from 1994 to 1998. He was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, in 1942. In 1964, he earned a B.S. in mathematics...
Morgan Hill Times
Santa Clara County sends ballots to non-citizens
Four San Jose non-citizen permanent residents received Santa Clara County 2022 election ballots even though they are not U.S. citizens, according to a concerned family friend and copies of documents reviewed by this newspaper. The four were sponsored by their brother to live in the United States in 2019. Two...
After firing CEO, new Santa Cruz County Fair terminations add to disarray
After the surprising ouster of 11-year CEO Dave Kegebein earlier this month, the two board members who opposed the termination were told they themselves were being fired, via a brusque call from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office. The well-established and well-loved Santa Cruz County Fair now finds itself in disorder, the man who is given credit for its good run gone. How did the state compliance audit of Kegebein lead to the chaos?
Mountain View educator named 2023 California Teacher of the Year
(KRON) — Lauren Camarillo of Mountain View High School is one of five teachers recognized as California Teacher of the Year 2023. She joined KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to discuss the joys and challenges of teaching and motivating students through the pandemic.
everythingsouthcity.com
SSF Response to SMC Civil Grand Jury Report “A Delicate Balance between Knowledge and Power: Government Transparency and the Public’s Right to Know”
South San Francisco, CA October 22, 2022 Submitted by City Clerks Record Technician. To be approved by the South San Francisco City Council on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Resolution approving the City Clerk’s response to the San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury Report, dated August 9, 2022, entitled “A Delicate Balance between Knowledge and Power: Government Transparency and the Public’s Right to Know” and authorizing the City Clerk to send the response letter on behalf of the City Council.
thesantaclara.org
Classroom Mask Mandate Removed as California is Set to End State of Emergency
With most of the campus vaccinated and boosted, Santa Clara relaxes pandemic restrictions. In an Oct. 19 email, the Office of the Provost notified students that masks will no longer be required in classrooms beginning on Oct. 24. Professors, however, are able to require masks for the time being. Some...
KTVU FOX 2
See if you have unclaimed money in Santa Clara County
Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments. The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list...
KSBW.com
Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
KSBW.com
Outdoor dining on Monterey Wharf in jeopardy
MONTEREY, Calif. — Outdoor dining on Fisherman's Wharf could soon come to an end, that's the order from the California Coastal Commission. They've given a deadline of the end of this year for restaurants on the Warf to stop the practice. The commission says many restaurants on Fisherman's Wharf...
San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct
San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June...
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose
The restaurant is scheduled to open on October 26th at 11 am at the Westfield Oakridge mall, with a "buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line." The post Slater 50/50 Opening Soon in San Jose appeared first on What Now SF: The Best Source For San Francisco News.
Fremont resident charged with intent to make destructive device
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – A 46-year-old Fremont resident has been charged with vandalism with intent to make a destructive device, the Fremont Police Department stated in a press release Friday. FPD stated they investigated several incidents of vandalism in September where electrical wires, including phone lines, were cut in a residential Fremont neighborhood. They ultimately […]
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
NBC Bay Area
Free Document Shedding On Saturday
If you have old records piled up or stashed around the house, this weekend is a good time to safely clear them out. Saturday is 2022 Shred Day. The Better Business Bureau is the host. It’s offering to shred up to five big bags or banker’s boxes full of papers, CD’s, and even old hard drives. BBB will destroy them all for you, for free.
