411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
411mania.com
NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Match For KOPW 2022 Gets Stipulation
The KOPW 2022 match between Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street has a stipulation set. NJPW has announced that the fans have voted on a New York City Street Fight for the show, which was Phantasmo’s suggestion for the stipulation. The updated card for...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped two more weeks of television from Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas last night, leading up to the Overdrive PPV. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:. * X Division Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey via DQ when Kenny King interfered. * Impact Digital...
411mania.com
Another Spoiler From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
PWInsider reports that Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship at the Impact Wrestling taping in Las Vegas tonight. The match will air in November.
411mania.com
IWGP Women’s Title Tournament Finals Set
STARDOM held the semifinals for the IWGP Women’s title tournament at night one of Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 2022. Mayu Iwatani defeated Utami Hayashishita and KAIRI defeated Jazzy Gabert. Iwatani and KAIRI will now face each other at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20 to crown the first champion.
411mania.com
Dark Match Results from NXT Halloween Havoc
Below are dark match results from Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc, courtesy of PWInsider.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: X Division Tournament Matches Set For Before the Impact, Last Night’s Taping Sold Out, Date Set For No Surrender
– PWInsider reports that some of the X-Division title tournament matches are set to air on BTI – Before the Impact, instead of the proper AXS TV show. This is happening to give the matches time and convince audiences to check out the weekly Youtube series. This Thursday’s episode will feature Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid.
411mania.com
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December 10, Same Day as ROH Final Battle
PWInsider reports that during a media call to promote WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels confirmed that the next NXT PPV will be Deadline on December 10. This will be the same day as ROH Final Battle (which starts at 4 PM ET) and will start opposite of a UFC PPV also being held that night.
411mania.com
Roxanne Perez Defeats Former Friend Cora Jade at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Two former friends collided at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match, with Roxanne Perez getting the win over Cora Jade. As expected from its title, a variety of weapons were used, but eventually Perez hit Pop Rocks on a pile of chairs to win the match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Three Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a live episode of AEW Rampage tonight in Jacksonville, which includes three title matches. The lineup features:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 10 vs. Rush. * AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (if The...
411mania.com
Various News: Shawn Michaels To Talk With Media Tonight, Last Night’s Impact Taping Nearly Sold Out, More Impact Tapings Tonight
– Shawn Michaels will talk to reporters after tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. – PWInsider reports that last night’s Impact Wrestling taping nearly sold out. It was said to be a ‘boisterous’ crowd in attendance. – Impact will tape two more episodes of TV tonight in...
411mania.com
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories Results: Tag Titles Change Hands, More
SCWPro’s latest Hawkamania event took place on Saturday and saw several title matches, plus more. The event took place in Iowa City, Iowa and you can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Lumberjack Match: Corn Boi def. Latin Thunder. * Krotch def. John Bonhart. * SCWPro...
411mania.com
Chelsea Green Added To Women’s Title Match At NWA Hard Times 3
The NWA has announced that Chelsea Green has cashed her shot and was added to the women’s title match at NWA Hard Times 3. She will face KiLynn King and champion Kamille. The updated lineup includes:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus.
411mania.com
WWE News: Liv Morgan Shares Her Butt Workout, Black Adam Q&A with The Rock, More
– IMDb posted a video with Dwayne Johnson and other cast from Black Adam, described as:. IMDb sits down with Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Sarah Shahi, and Mohammed Amer to settle some pressing debates among superhero fans. Watch to find out who has the best costume in the Justice Society, whether Black Adam really is the most powerful character in the DC universe, and how Dwayne Johnson’s trademark eyebrow raise is really as powerful as it seems.
411mania.com
PCO Signs Contract Extension With Impact Wrestling
In an interview with Pat Laprade for Lutte (via Fightful), PCO revealed that he has signed a contract extension with Impact Wrestling for another year. He will stay with the company through October 31, 2023. The deal also includes his own personal makeup artist for his Frankenstein-like character. He said:...
411mania.com
Details on PPV Buys For This Year’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s Bound for Glory did surprisingly well against stiff competition from WWE and AEW. The show was on a Friday against both Smackdown and Rampage. In spite of that, the show had 1,840 PPV buys, which is up 46% from the 1,260 for Slammiversary. This is down from previous years but still an improvement overall.
411mania.com
Julius Creed Defeats Damon Kemp In Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc
Julius Creed defeated Damon Kemp in an Ambulance Match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, saving Brutus’ NXT career in the process. You can see highlights from the match below.
411mania.com
Krossfire Wrestling Black Harvest Results 10.21.2022: Krossfire Wrestling Championship, Black Harvest Scramble, & More
The Black Harvest event was hosted by Krossfire Wrestling Federation on October 21 in Sevierville, TN. You can find the complete results (via Kenzie Paige) and a few highlights below. *Hunter Drake def. Jack Evans. *Dillon McQueen def. Billie Starkz by DQ. *Black Harvest Scramble: Rolando Perez def. Rob Killjoy,...
411mania.com
Wes Lee Wins North American Title at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Wes Lee is the new WWE NXT North American Champion, winning a five-man ladder match at Halloween Havoc. This is Lee’s first-ever singles title not just in WWE, but in his career. Lee won a match that also included Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazier and Carmelo Hayes, who he fought off at the end to grab the belt.
411mania.com
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.21.22
Hello everyone, it’s Friday and earlier this week I turned 37 so now that I’m officially old and washed up the quality here is going to decline while I yell at kids to get off of my lawn. Tonight Logan Paul is back, so there’s that as they continue the build to Sweet Saudi Blood Money. Solo Sikoa takes a step up in class when he battles Sheamus in the wake of the fight last week between the Bloodline and Brawling Brutes, I’m curious to see what Sheamus can do with Solo. Liv Morgan will battle Sonya Deville as we hope to get some direction for Liv’s character now that she’s showing off “extreme” aggression. We’ve got a women’s tag team title match when Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Last week Rey Mysterio moved to Smackdown and earned a shot at Gunther and the Intercontinental title, so they’ll need to start that build sooner rather than later. Also last week Drew McIntyre pulled a Jimmy Uso and crashed his car into the car of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, so that feud must continue and we could get the next chapter tonight. The Viking Raiders continue to hint at returning, LA Knight debuted that character last week, and there’s been some hinting that Bray Wyatt will be here with his Uncle Howdy devil mask character so we’ll keep an eye out for that. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
