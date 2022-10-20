Read full article on original website
Interstate 80 closes for crash
Montoursville, Pa. — Interstate 80 eastbound will be down to one lane for several hours while emergency crews work to clean up after a tractor trailer crash, officials say. Drivers should watch for the single lane closure near mile marker 206, in West Buffalo Township, Union County, according to PennDOT. Motorists can expect the right passing lane to be closed approximately seven miles east of Exit 199 (Mile Run exit)....
Times News
Monroe crashes
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers:. • A crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. on Oct. 13 along Cottontail Lane, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Jenine J. Grant, 38, of Saylorsburg, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound when she encountered debris and standing water on the roadway. She attempted to avoid the debris and struck a curb, entered onto the berm where the vehicle rotated 110 degrees striking a tree. The vehicle continued forward on the berm striking a curb and then coming to rest.
WGAL
Fire damages home in Penn Township
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
Man has minor injuries after tractor-trailer crash at Interstate 80 overpass
Milton, Pa. — A passenger in a tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries Saturday after he was ejected in a crash at the overpass at Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. State police at Milton said shortly before 6 a.m. Oct. 22 Ontaria White, 45, of Farmville, Va., was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. White was ejected out the windshield when the tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder of Route 254 (Broadway Road). ...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change due to changes in the weather:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. •...
Pa. man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him: coroner
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
One injured in Kingston rollover crash
KINGSTON — One person was injured in a late-afternoon car crash that shut down a stretch of Wyoming Avenue on Saturday. Firef
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven — crashes
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers on Schuylkill County roadways. • A one-vehicle crash was reported at 4:11 p.m. on Oct. 13 along Blue Mountain Road in Port Clinton. Troopers said Storm R. Etherington, 20, of Pottsville, was driving a 1996 Jeep Cherokee when he lost control on a right curve in the road. The vehicle crossed into the other lane of travel, then onto the berm where it struck the guide rail.
WFMZ-TV Online
Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say. The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road. Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Crash Log - 10/21/2022
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - This crash occurred on Friday, October 14th, 2022, around 6:40am on Route 443/Deturksville Road. Troopers say Aidan Geist, 19, of Pine Grove, was driving westbound in Chevrolet Impala when he lost control, crossed both lanes, and struck a utility pole, and overturning in the air before coming to a rest in the middle of the road.
Interstate 80 back open after crash in central PA
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 80 eastbound is open in Northumberland and Montour counties. Original Story: A part of Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania is shut down after a wreck. According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the south Milton exit (215)...
Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
Charges filed against man for deadly head-on crash
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Moosic man faces more serious charges in connection with a deadly, head-on crash, according to public records. The upgraded charges were filed on Friday, October 21, against 18-year-old Nolan Devine. Reports say the new charges include a pair of felony counts: homicide by vehicle, and homicide by vehicle while […]
sauconsource.com
Crews Respond to Wreck on I-78 East Near Hellertown
Friday evening’s commute became slow and difficult for many motorists on I-78 eastbound following a crash involving a tractor-trailer just east of the Rt. 412 exit. Photos taken at the scene by a witness showed the front of the tractor-trailer embedded in the back of a convertible along the left side of the eastbound lanes near Hellertown.
Times News
Police give details of fatal crash
The details of a three-vehicle crash that happened at 12:24 p.m. Oct. 13 on Route 309 in Lynn Township, claiming the life of a Pine Grove man, have been released by state police at Fogelsville. Philip J. Helman, 52, sustained fatal injuries in the crash, police said. Meanwhile, police said...
Times News
Week in Review October 13 – October 19
Sensitive Jim Thorpe Area School District employee information posted to BoardDocs, an online school board management website, was done in error, Superintendent Robert Presley said. Presley didn’t give a number but said “multiple employees” were affected. “We sincerely apologize for the release of the information to the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Law Enforcement Investigating Overnight Assault in Shenandoah
Schuylkill County law enforcement agencies are investigating an assault in Shenandoah overnight. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Frackville Barracks and Shenandoah Borough Police are investigating an assault that took place in the borough around 3:00am, Friday. A male victim was flown to an area hospital with...
WGAL
Woman flees from police, crashes into Dauphin County home
A woman has been arrested after police say she fled from officers and crashed into a house. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, Lower Paxton Township Police say they attempted a traffic stop in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court. According to police, the driver, Kennedy Jackson-Foucher, fled police...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 10-19
Photo provided by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Oct. 19, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released its weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
abc27.com
Service member killed in crash at Fort Indiantown Gap
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — A service member has been killed after an accident occurred at Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a release from the Pennsylvania National Guard, one person was killed and three others have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an accident involving two military vehicles took place at Fort Indiantown Gap.
