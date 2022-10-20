Read full article on original website
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergDecatur, GA
Murder Mystery Dinner pays homage to Top GunMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Grading the 2022 Atlanta BravesIBWAAAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Huskies Receive Commitment from Son of Former Sonic Center
The NBA left Seattle nearly a decade and a half ago, but its influence still percolates throughout the city, with Christian King the latest connection. On Sunday night, the 6-foot-8 King, the son of former Sonics center Rich King who plays for Seattle Preparatory School, announced on social media that he was committing to Mike Hopkins' Husky basketball program — the second recruit in the next class with a family pro basketball link to do so.
Lakers News: L.A. In The History Books For All The Wrong Reasons To Start Season
After falling to an 0-3 2022-23 regular season record today thanks to a stunning 106-104 last-second loss to the Portland Trail Blazers today, your Los Angeles Lakers find themselves on the wrong side of some unique NBA history. View the original article to see embedded media. After consulting with ESPN...
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Has Plenty Of Time To Spill The Tea
Former 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers backup center Dwight Howard, who at 36 still seems to have some NBA level ball left in a deep bench role should a team become interested, remains a free agent just under a week into the 2022-23 season. New Lakers center Damian Jones has been so terrible that Wenyen Gabriel has somewhat supplanted him as a small ball option for head coach Darvin Ham, while injury-prone Thomas Bryant, another new five for L.A., is already injured. Could Howard be in line for a fourth tour of duty in Los Angeles to wrap up his Hall of Fame career?
Atlanta Hawks Hosting ‘Kids Night’ Against Charlotte Hornets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. Whether it's concerts, giveaways, or other specially-themed nights, State Farm Arena always has something exciting happening. This Sunday, the Hawks organization is hosting the first of three...
Lakers News: Trail Blazers-Lakers Matinee Injury Report
Though some of the usual suspects remain sidelined today ahead of L.A.'s third game of the 2022-23 regular season, the team could be getting some new perimeter help!. View the original article to see embedded media. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that your Los Angeles Lakers will be without...
Duke great Zion Williamson suffers scary fall
There's no telling if Duke basketball products Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss future games for the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) due to their injuries in Sunday night's 122-121 home overtime loss against the surprisingly undefeated Utah Jazz (3-0). With eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jazz...
Nuggets Hand Thunder Second Loss Behind Jokic’s 78th Triple-Double
The Thunder failed to spoil the Denver Nuggets' home opener in a 122-117 loss at Ball Arena in a game that featured Nikola Jokic’s 78th triple-double and Jamal Murray’s return to regular season basketball. Both teams exchanged the lead 11 times, exemplifying the competitiveness in tonight’s match.
Injury Report: Nuggets Reveal Updated Status For Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming into this matchup with the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets listed Nikola Jokic as probable, and Jamal Murray as questionable. Now with just under an hour until tip-off, Jokic has been upgraded to available, and Murray has been downgraded to out.
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Win vs. Magic: Tatum Scores 40, White Has 27, and Boston Prevails in High-Scoring Affair in Orlando
The Celtics improved to 3-0 with a 126-120 victory over Orlando, winning both halves of their back-to-back in the Sunshine State. View the original article to see embedded media. In the win, Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 40 points. As pointed out by NBC Sports Boston, his 104 points...
Lakers: “Legacy” Dives Into Magic Johnson’s Abrupt Retirement From His Front Office Role
The excellent 10-episode Hulu documentary "Legacy: The True Story Of The L.A. Lakers" recently issued its last installment, recounting the first two seasons of the Lakers' current LeBron James-Anthony Davis era. View the original article to see embedded media. A big portion of that era involves Magic Johnson, the team's...
Jokic Presents Challenges for Small-Ball Thunder Lineups
Oklahoma City could be in trouble on Saturday. The Thunder return to the court for their second game of the regular season, this time on the road in Denver against the Nuggets. Playing the Nuggets comes with one of the biggest challenges of any team in the league, Nikola Jokic.
Scrappy Thunder Were Competitive but Outmatched on Opening Night
Despite starting its season with a loss, Oklahoma City showed that it has a deep, competitive rotation that will keep many of the Thunder’s contests close this season. Even if OKC doesn’t finish with a large win total, the team’s constant fight and refusal to back down will make every game entertaining.
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ruled Out vs. Chargers With Knee Injury
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - While fans hoped DK Metcalf was leaving the field on a medical cart for another bathroom break, the Seahawks unfortunately find themselves in a far crappier situation. Moments after failing to catch a second-down throw in the end zone from quarterback Geno Smith, Metcalf could be...
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
Inside the Jaguars’ Failed Late Game Decision-Making vs. the Giants
The story of the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the New York Giants wasn't a new one. On most Sundays in the NFL, the team that wins is the one that hurts itself the least. And yet again, the Jaguars proved to be the mistake-prone team. This showed up on several occasions...
Locked On Colts: Revenge Game Upcoming for Jonathan Taylor?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final thoughts ahead of Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Running back Jonathan Taylor had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the Titans. Does he get his revenge here in Week 7? Also, the guys give their predictions for this highly anticipated divisional game.
Chiefs Focused On Rest and Health Heading Into Bye Week
The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers wasn't pretty at first but once things got rolling, the road team escaped with a 19-point blowout victory. It's an outcome, after all, that will have to hold the team over until its next game on Nov. 6.
WATCH: Kelce Chugs Beer During Phillies’ NLCS Game 3
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park needed a pick-me-up following a couple of errors by the Philadelphia Phillies' defense. In comes Jason Kelce. Naturally, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center was seen chugging a beer on the field between innings. It was exactly what Philadelphia fans needed to inject some life...
Wheeler Could Join Exclusive Phillies Club Game 5 Win
With a momentous 10-6 victory in NLCS Game 4, the Philadelphia Phillies moved within one win of the World Series. They will send their ace Zack Wheeler to the mound for Game 5 in hopes of securing the National League Pennant at home. Wheeler was dominant in his first NLCS...
