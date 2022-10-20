The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of Bruce Bochy as their new manager on Friday. Quickly, reaction came in on social media. Dave Stewart reacted to the hiring. Stewart pitched for the Rangers from 1983-85 after being acquired in a 1983 deadline deal that netted the Los Angeles Dodgers Rick Honeycutt. Stewart didn't ascend until he joined the Oakland Athletics a few years later. He won three World Series championships as a player. He also served as the pitching coach of the San Diego Padres under Bochy, including the team's run to the 1998 World Series.

2 DAYS AGO