ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Watch: Schwarber Rips One Into the Night

Kyle Schwarber is perhaps the hottest bat on the planet now. If not for Rhys Hoskins... and Bryce Harper. He has hit three home runs in the Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS against the San Diego Padres. Not one of them has been shorter than 405 feet. None have been hit softer than 109 mph.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Social Media Reaction to Rangers Hiring Bruce Bochy

The Texas Rangers announced the hiring of Bruce Bochy as their new manager on Friday. Quickly, reaction came in on social media. Dave Stewart reacted to the hiring. Stewart pitched for the Rangers from 1983-85 after being acquired in a 1983 deadline deal that netted the Los Angeles Dodgers Rick Honeycutt. Stewart didn't ascend until he joined the Oakland Athletics a few years later. He won three World Series championships as a player. He also served as the pitching coach of the San Diego Padres under Bochy, including the team's run to the 1998 World Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy