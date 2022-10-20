ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why

According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
MAINE STATE
277 newly recorded COVID cases

Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 277 news cases of COVID. There are also 4 new COVID related deaths- two residents from Cumberland County and one resident each from York and Aroostook counties.
MAINE STATE
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
COVID-19 Shots Required for Kids? Not In NH, Dept. of Ed Chief Says

Despite a recommendation by the CDC that the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the list of required immunizations for school children it will likely not happen in New Hampshire. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made the recommendation Thursday in its update of childhood and adult immunization schedules. It would join a list that already includes Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Diphtheria and Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Program aims to better support fishermen's mental health

BRUNSWICK, Maine — It is no secret Maine fishermen have a tough job that has only gotten tougher in recent years. "It's a lot sometimes," Monique Coombs with the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association said. Coombs' family knows the firsthand challenges those in the state's fishing industry face. The current...
MAINE STATE
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
AUGUSTA, ME
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
