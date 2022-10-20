Read full article on original website
Photos by Gregory Rec and Derek Davis of the Portland Press Herald. Composite by The Maine Monitor. The next governor will have a significant role in shaping criminal defense in Maine as lawmakers contemplate whether to keep the state’s unique system or fall in line with the rest of the country and employ public defenders.
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
When you have to get your driver’s license updated, or do many other things at the Maine BMV, you will be able to make an appointment ahead of time. Talk about convenience and ease. No more long lines and waiting for your number to be called. Use the Link...
Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 277 news cases of COVID. There are also 4 new COVID related deaths- two residents from Cumberland County and one resident each from York and Aroostook counties.
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Maine residents have until the end of October to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850.
MAINE, USA — The Maine Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted 8-1 on Wednesday to file suit against the Department of Health and Human Services to access records of four children's deaths in 2021. The attorney general has said it would violate state law to turn these documents over to...
Despite a recommendation by the CDC that the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the list of required immunizations for school children it will likely not happen in New Hampshire. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices made the recommendation Thursday in its update of childhood and adult immunization schedules. It would join a list that already includes Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Diphtheria and Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR).
Doesn't it feel like 2022 has just flown by? It's probably because we did nothing in 2020 and 2021 was pretty chill, too. Yeah, that's got to be it!. For whatever the reason, we're just days away from the unofficial kickoff to the Holiday Season - Halloween. One of the...
BRUNSWICK, Maine — It is no secret Maine fishermen have a tough job that has only gotten tougher in recent years. "It's a lot sometimes," Monique Coombs with the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association said. Coombs' family knows the firsthand challenges those in the state's fishing industry face. The current...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
PORTLAND, Maine — This fall, 207 is interviewing candidates for major offices in Maine. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is running for a second term. The other candidates on the ballot are independent Sam Hunkler and Maine's former Republican governor, Paul Lepage. Here’s a quick biography of Mills. Job:...
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
Bath, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills today announced the Maine Career Exploration program, a $25 million, two-year initiative of her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to connect 6,000 young people in Maine to future career opportunities by funding paid work experiences with employers across the state. Through offering paid...
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—joins us to discuss the latest news from the campaign trail and the political landscape in Maine and beyond. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage. Panelists:. Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Department of Health and Human Services reported 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past seven days in their weekly report. Three deaths were reported just from Wednesday. There have now been 2,728 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic.
New Hampshire could be at the start of another fall COVID surge, New Hampshire’s top infectious disease doctor warned Thursday, pointing to a recent rise in the number of hospital patients with COVID-19. “There's a good chance that this increase in hospitalizations is the beginning of the fall, you...
