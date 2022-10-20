Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Grant applications open to provide businesses with technical assistance, access to capital, and flexible work space
Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation announced on October 21 that applications for the Network Matching Grant Program are open through November 30, 2022, at 2 PM. The program provides matching grants of at least $50,000 to eligible entities providing businesses with technical assistance, creating or expanding...
whatsupnewp.com
List: Record fish caught in Rhode Island
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
whatsupnewp.com
Residential Properties releases 2022 Third Quarter Market Update
The sun has officially set on the last days of our New England summer. As the leaves change and we head into the final quarter of the year, let’s take a moment to look over the local real estate activity during the third quarter and throughout the opening nine months of the year.
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island
With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
rinewstoday.com
A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins
The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James Diossa, candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer
James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 24 at 12:30 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island Between $1M and $3M
The market is in the midst of change, and the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are a great guide. They have three remarkable homes between $1 million and $3 million. And, if you are not sure of the value of your home, CLICK HERE and get up-to-date pricing.
whatsupnewp.com
DEM will start work on replacing Main Street Boat Ramp in Westerly on November 1
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) on Friday announced that it will start work on replacing the Main Street boat ramp in Westerly on Nov. 1. The popular boat ramp, owned and maintained by DEM, provides access to the Pawcatuck River and is used by recreational boaters and paddlers alike.
independentri.com
In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
whatsupnewp.com
CCRI to recognize ten alumni for professional and personal achievements at the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards￼
Ten Community College of Rhode Island alumni will be inducted into the college’s Society of Knights and Squires as part of the CCRI Foundation and Alumni Association’s 2022 Outstanding Alumni Awards. The awards ceremony takes place Thursday, November 17 at 6 pm at CCRI’s Warwick campus. Tickets can...
fallriverreporter.com
New Neon Marketplace, full-service Dunkin’ opens off of Route 24
Warwick, RI – (October 21, 2022) – Neon Marketplace, with locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and Seekonk, Massachusetts and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has announced the opening of its newest store at 33-36 Innovation Way in Freetown, Massachusetts. Additional locations in Providence, RI and Quincy, MA are expected to come online by winter 2022/early 2023.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth
“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
nrinow.news
Woonsocket officials to consider water extension along Route 146 in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Officials in Woonsocket are set to discuss a proposal that could see water lines extended to homes and businesses along Route 146 following a request from their counterparts in North Smithfield, who note the project could bring more business to the area. Although in its preliminary...
ABC6.com
‘Finally, we’re here’: Providence family given keys to home through Habitat for Humanity
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) –A Providence family received the keys to a new home in South Providence on Saturday, after 500 volunteers and sponsors worked to build them a home through Habitat for Humanity of Greater Providence. Selmanesh Area and her sons Yosef and Yonai became official homeowners after being...
RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE
Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. Rhode Island Invests in 21st Century Learning Environments. Recently, RIDE joined state and local leaders, students, and educators at Stephen Olney Elementary School in North Providence to announce the 21st Century Technology and Equipment Fund!. The initiative will infuse $15 million...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5
This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
nbcboston.com
COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge
The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Reconsider your position
In response some recent criticisms, I have to say that, if you really care about our kids and our local economy you may want to reconsider your position. Both towns have declining student enrollments. Young families cannot afford to move into either Middletown or Newport, and both schools offer limited curriculums.
