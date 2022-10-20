ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Grant applications open to provide businesses with technical assistance, access to capital, and flexible work space

Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation announced on October 21 that applications for the Network Matching Grant Program are open through November 30, 2022, at 2 PM. The program provides matching grants of at least $50,000 to eligible entities providing businesses with technical assistance, creating or expanding...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

List: Record fish caught in Rhode Island

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Longest Biking Trail in Rhode Island

With an area of 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, but despite its size, the area is filled with wildlife. Woodlands, rolling hills, wetlands, and massive mountains are just a few beautiful habitats in the state. If you are a fan of long bike rides, then you are in luck, as this article will cover the longest biking trail in Rhode Island and the serene nature sights it holds.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

A Taste Of Rhode Island: A 5-Star Event – Brendan Higgins

The Ocean State has always been known for night life, culture and especially for great restaurants – from Pawtucket to Westerly, and all points in between. Thursday night at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, that reputation was on full display at the annual Taste of Rhode Island. Tasting vendors representing a variety of restaurants and bakeries set up shop and allowed a sold-out crowd of around a thousand people to taste the best of the best in menu items and desserts. There were also plenty of specialty drinks to enjoy. In addition, music was provided courtesy of Dr. Slick. This band was hot. They created a fun atmosphere while also featuring outstanding vocalists and musicians.
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KENT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with James Diossa, candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer

James Diossa, the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 24 at 12:30 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island Between $1M and $3M

The market is in the midst of change, and the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are a great guide. They have three remarkable homes between $1 million and $3 million. And, if you are not sure of the value of your home, CLICK HERE and get up-to-date pricing.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

In surprise move, Jonnycake Center for Hope announces plans to close thrift store

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Jonnycake Center Thrift Store, which has provided clothing to thousands of local residents for nearly 50 years, is closing its doors Friday. In its place, Jonnycake plans to open a youth center for the community’s children who “need a safe place to be,” according to Jane Hayward, who is president of the Jonnycake Center for Hope’s Board of Directors.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

New Neon Marketplace, full-service Dunkin’ opens off of Route 24

Warwick, RI – (October 21, 2022) – Neon Marketplace, with locations in Warwick, Rhode Island and Seekonk, Massachusetts and express locations in Middletown and Portsmouth, Rhode Island, has announced the opening of its newest store at 33-36 Innovation Way in Freetown, Massachusetts. Additional locations in Providence, RI and Quincy, MA are expected to come online by winter 2022/early 2023.
FREETOWN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts waste and mattress bans, upcoming changes to New Bedford, Dartmouth

“As of November 1, 2022, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection will no longer allow the disposal of the following materials in the trash:. 1. Mattresses and box springs. 2. Textiles including clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric, and similar products, except for textiles that are contaminated with mold, bodily...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

RIPTA temporarily cutting back some services

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is temporarily cutting back how often it runs buses starting today due to a lack of drivers. RIPTA said over a dozen routes will be affected, but none will be eliminated. The agency said it plans to reinstate service levels as soon as the staffing […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION – RIDE

Commissioner’s Weekly Field Memo to Friends of Education. Rhode Island Invests in 21st Century Learning Environments. Recently, RIDE joined state and local leaders, students, and educators at Stephen Olney Elementary School in North Providence to announce the 21st Century Technology and Equipment Fund!. The initiative will infuse $15 million...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Vote “No” on Question 5

This is NOT a vote on regionalizing the schools in Newport and Middletown. This is merely a vote on creating a central district office. Don’t be fooled by this ballot issue. Newport and Middletown schools will remain separate. In fact, if this ballot item is passed, and Middletown passes its bond question, there will be little incentive to regionalize because of the new schools being built in each town. Since both administrations in Newport and Middletown are already running lean, it is even doubtful we will see any savings resulting from a combined office.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
nbcboston.com

COVID Risk Rising in New England as US Prepares for Possible Winter Surge

The COVID-19 risk is rising across New England as national data appears to show the virus is digging in ahead of winter. This week's Massachusetts coronavirus case numbers actually saw a slight decrease from the previous week, and wastewater data is not showing any increase at this time. But the COVID risk levels assessed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have seen an uptick across the region in recent weeks.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Reconsider your position

In response some recent criticisms, I have to say that, if you really care about our kids and our local economy you may want to reconsider your position. Both towns have declining student enrollments. Young families cannot afford to move into either Middletown or Newport, and both schools offer limited curriculums.
NEWPORT, RI

