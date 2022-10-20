Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua Hunger Campaign enters final week
Tamaqua 2022 Hunger Campaign enters its final week with several key events. Wednesday and Thursday are Dine Out Against Hunger days at four Tamaqua restaurants. These businesses will donation a portion of their proceeds from the day to the hunger campaign. Tommy’s Italian Specialty Shop and the Beacon Diner are...
Times News
Moonight Market tonight in Lansford
The Moonlight Market will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today on Ridge Street in Lansford between Coal and Tunnel streets. The market has a pop-up boutique, book sale, street games, face painting and glitter tattoos for the kids. The Carbon Chamber will be on site selling hot apple...
Times News
Palmerton Hospital ceremony set
It served the community’s healthcare needs for well over a half-century. In doing so, the former St. Luke’s Palmerton Hospital left an indelible mark on its patients, their families, and its employees. As a final testament to its everlasting legacy, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held from 10...
Times News
Palmerton news for Oct. 21, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m., and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Spotlight: Parishioners have fond memories of historic Tamaqua church
Hen the initial services of what would become First United Methodist Church were held in Tamaqua, Hunter Street was full of stumps and East Broad Street was a swamp. Streets like Orwigsburg, Penn and Spruce were laid out, but there were only a handful of homes. Wealthy families’ residences dotted...
Times News
3 Carbon County men receive courage awards
It takes just a moment to change a life. The Valley Preferred Spirit of Courage awards recognized the actions of men and women Tuesday night who placed their own lives at risk to save another person from burn injury or death. Two men from Nesquehoning and one man from Palmerton...
Times News
Rocktoberfest proceeds given to area businesses
The Lehighton Downtown Partnership has donated funds from this month’s Rocktoberfest to Blended Bakery and their Beards for Breasts campaign, and Perfect Balance Boutique, to help someone who cannot afford products. Through a combination of the community’s support and the partnership’s efforts, $700 was raised at this year’s RockToberfest,...
Times News
CCTI to hold fall festival
For the first time ever, Carbon Career & Technical Institute will be hosting a Fall Festival on the grounds of the school campus at 150 W. 13th Street, Jim Thorpe on Saturday. The festival will include craft vendors, food vendors, basket raffle and a car show. The event will kickoff...
Times News
Tamaqua BPW celebrates national women’s week
Business and Professional Women announces that the annual National Business Women’s Week was held Oct. 17-21. NBWW offers communities, companies and organizations an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of working women and companies that have made strides toward improving working women’s lives in their communities. “NBWW is a...
Times News
Week in Review October 13 – October 19
Sensitive Jim Thorpe Area School District employee information posted to BoardDocs, an online school board management website, was done in error, Superintendent Robert Presley said. Presley didn’t give a number but said “multiple employees” were affected. “We sincerely apologize for the release of the information to the...
Times News
Lineup announced for Jim Thorpe’s Halloween parade
The 27th annual Jim Thorpe Halloween parade will step off at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The parade will form at 1 p.m. at the Jim Thorpe High School parking lot and then travel down Route 903 to Fifth Street. Transportation for parade participants will then be provided on Third Street...
Times News
Rotary Club, Giant collect donations at NL parade
The Rotary Club of Slatington and Giant Food Store of Walnutport will again band together to collect monetary or nonperishable goods donations canned goods during the 114th Northern Lehigh Halloween Parade. The parade will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 29. The rain date is 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Spectators...
Times News
Fighting Petflation; Rising prices are making it tough to pamper dogs, cats
Dr. Dawn Mriss treats pets at the Lehighton Animal Hospital in Lehighton and St. Francis Animal Hospital in South Tamaqua and knows how the cost of food and other items for furry friends has been taking a big nip out of their owners’ budgets. The price spike has gotten...
Times News
Ready to work; BHA students train at area businesses
A late October Friday calls for a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup and that is just what awaited the Cindy’s Deli lunch crowd in Franklin Township thanks to a Palmerton teen. Josh Ahner, a 19-year-old Behavioral Health Associates student, has been working at the deli each Friday morning...
Times News
Monroe crashes
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks reported on the following crashes investigated by troopers:. • A crash was reported at 11:56 a.m. on Oct. 13 along Cottontail Lane, in Chestnuthill Township. Troopers said Jenine J. Grant, 38, of Saylorsburg, was driving a 2017 Honda Accord eastbound when she encountered debris and standing water on the roadway. She attempted to avoid the debris and struck a curb, entered onto the berm where the vehicle rotated 110 degrees striking a tree. The vehicle continued forward on the berm striking a curb and then coming to rest.
Times News
Two are students in Kutztown U. band
Of Walnutport are members of the Kutztown University marching band this year. The band is under the direction of professor Daniel Neuenschwander.
Times News
3 area students in Lebanon Valley band
Three local students are part of Lebanon Valley College’s marching band this year. Mackenzie Cloutier, Lansford, is a graduate of Panther Valley High School and is pursuing a degree in music education. Meghan McArdle, Summit Hill, is a graduate of Tamaqua High School and is pursuing a degree in...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change due to changes in the weather:. • Packer Township, Quakake Road crack sealing between Route 93 and Schuylkill County Line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. •...
Times News
NCC offers health worker session
Are you a trusted member of the community, want to have a positive impact on your community, and have a passion for helping others?. Northampton Community College is offering free virtual information sessions about the Community Health Worker career on Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. and on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m.
Times News
Tamaqua high school Class of 1962
A 60th class reunion luncheon was held on Sept. 17 for the Tamaqua Area High School Class of 1962 at Basile’s Italian Restaurant, Tamaqua. Those in attendance included: Seated, from left: Judy Merkel Moyer, Susan Grow Leiby, David Henninger, Judy Brode Kellner, Richard Boyer, Robert Meyers, Carolyn Adams Steigerwalt, Cheryl Willing Comisac. Standing: Diane Wagner Malay, John Malay, Louise Markel Schock, David Thor-Straten Mohr, Joseph Gustus, Richard Troxell, Thomas Eltringham, Gary Myers. Missing from photo, Denis Gimbel. Darlene Reedy Zechman and husband Robert, Carol Yushinsky Boyer and Carolyn Hower Soler were unable to attend due to illness. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
