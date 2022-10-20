Read full article on original website
'RHOBH' Star Kathy Hilton Slams Sobbing Sister Kyle Richards, Calls Her 'Cruel And Disgusting'
Kathy Hilton has no sympathy left for her sister Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 63, took to social media to slam the mother-of-four, 53, after popular podcaster Christian Gray Snow expressed concern for Richards.The awkward back-and-forth occurred when executive producer Alex Baskin shared a teaser for the Season 12 reunion episode in which Richards is seen visibly upset, openly crying as she tells Andy Cohen, "I'm really not okay right now. I don't want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?""I'm so worried about why Kyle is so upset," the Christian Gray Snow Show...
Dorit Kemsley Fires Back After Erika Jayne Names ‘RHOBH’ Costar, PK Kemsley as Next Bravo Couple to Split
Does Erika Jayne know something we don’t? Dorit Kemsley is firing back after her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar named her and PK Kemsley as the next Bravo couple to split. According to a video shared by So Bad It’s Good podcast host Ryan Bailey via Instagram, Erika, 51, was asked, “What Bravolebrity relationship […]
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Accuses Lisa Rinna of ‘Creating and Inventing Things’ About Kathy Hilton That ‘Weren’t True’
More than eight months after Kathy Hilton’s rumored Aspen meltdown, her sister Kyle Richards is defending her sister’s behavior on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’
Lisa Rinna Will Leave ‘RHOBH’ If It’s a ‘Mutual’ Decision, Kathy Hilton Won’t Return With ‘Same Exact Cast’
Up in the air in the Hills. After dealing with dramatic feuds and relationship breakdowns on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12, the cast is playing coy about whether they are ready to do it all again next season. “Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won't put me on pause. It would be a […]
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne Recalled Kathy Hilton Was ‘Doing a Chair Dance’ and ‘Dropping It Low’ at the Aspen Club
Erika Jayne and other 'RHOBH' cast members recall seeing Kathy Hilton having a lot of fun at the club and dancing freely before she stormed out.
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
Andy Cohen Faces Backlash as 'RHOBH' Fans Slam Host Over Dorit Treatment
"I would have walked off," wrote one unimpressed "RHOBH" fan after Andy Cohen's interview with Dorit Kemsley.
Uh-Oh! Lisa Rinna Dropped By Publicist After Being Booed At BravoCon
Lisa Rinna's difficult year continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has split from her publicist following a tough weekend at BravoCon, where the beauty mogul was booed by the crowd as she walked onstage. According to the source, Rinna, who seemed to brush off the negative attention, and her publicist have called it quits after a “mutual parting of ways.” ERIKA JAYNE REVEALS BIGGEST TAKEAWAY FROM INTENSE 'RHOBH' BACKLASH BEFORE SHADING COSTAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S MARRIAGEAfter the former soap star took the stage for the "Thrills In Beverly Hills" panel, the estimated 10,000 Bravo fans in the audience loudly...
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Warned Fans She Was Going to Spill on Her Sister Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Meltdown Months Ago
The drama surrounding ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kathy Hilton’s Aspen behavior during the season 12 cast trip is spilling out on social media.
Garcelle Beauvais Doubles Down That She’s Closer To Kathy Hilton Than Kyle Richards Is To Her Sister
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is enveloped in the chaos following the Aspen Trip From Hell. Basically, the trip culminated in Kathy Hilton having a meltdown over doing the conga line. Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne saw an opportunity to try to make Kathy the villain, even though the story has a lot of holes […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Doubles Down That She’s Closer To Kathy Hilton Than Kyle Richards Is To Her Sister appeared first on Reality Tea.
Bravo's Andy Cohen on Lisa Rinna Accusations: 'There Is No Secret Footage'
At Bravocon 2022 in NYC on October 14, the Bravo boss responded to Rinna's claims that there is footage of Kathy Hilton that has not aired.
Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama
Kathy Hilton may only be a “friend of” on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… but she sure is bringing the heat. Yesss, Kathy! We love that you keep us laughing every episode, but I must admit, seeing you take shots at Lisa Rinna and even your own sister Kyle Richards has […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury
Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
TMZ.com
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Watch: Ellen Star Sophia Grace Is Pregnant With Her First Child. Sophia Grace Brownlee, a child star-turned YouTuber who became more famous in 2011 after performing a cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her cousin Rosie McClelland, is expecting her first baby. "I am...
buzzfeednews.com
Hundreds Of People Stampeded Into BravoCon's Panel With "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" Cast Before Booing Lisa Rinna
When people started being let into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills panel at BravoCon on Friday, Jessie could feel the panic in the air. Suddenly, hundreds of (mainly white) women were stepping over and going under ropes in a rush to find a seat inside. Fans at BravoCon rushing...
Nicky Hilton Says RHOBH Is Now 'Mean-Spirited' and 'Negative' amid Mother Kathy Hilton's Feuds
"When I watch one of those shows, I want to laugh. I don't want to be sad. So, hopefully, they could be a little kinder," Nicky Hilton said of the ongoing drama on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Nicky Hilton Rothschild isn't a fan of the drama on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The fashion designer, 39, opened up about how the show has changed amid her mother Kathy Hilton feuding with sister Kyle Richards and castmate Lisa Rinna. "I used to love the light-heartedness...
Kyle Richards ‘of course’ regrets having sisters Kathy Hilton, Kim on ‘RHOBH’
Kyle Richards wishes her sisters had not joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In an interview with Page Six on Friday, Kyle said she “of course” regrets having Kim Richards co-star with her in Seasons 1 through 5 and Kathy Hilton tag along as a “friend” for Seasons 11 and 12 — the latter of which has been particularly “taxing” on the siblings’ relationship. In fact, Kyle, 53, exclusively told us she’s dreading having to relive the upcoming third part of the Season 12 reunion so much that she’d “rather watch ‘The Exorcist’ on repeat.” “It was really bad for me. It...
See a Steamy Sneak Peek of Magic Mike's Last Dance Featuring Channing Tatum's Abs
Watch: Channing Tatum Steps Up His Dancing Skills in New Video. It's showtime for Channing Tatum. As seen in the first look for Magic Mike's Last Dance, the actor had no problem baring his abs for co-star Salma Hayek. In fact, the teaser image—released on Oct. 21—showed the actress getting a close feel of Channing's six-pack as he held her hand.
