ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Majority of Americans will Fork Over Personal Data for This Pricing Perk

By Brian O'Connell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QIMy_0igfYiGg00

U.S. consumers love a good deal, and retailers know it.

That’s why coupon discounts are so popular with American shoppers. In fact, a new study from Capterra showed that 78% of online shoppers “have decided against making a purchase because they didn’t have a coupon.”

An additional 78% of consumers say they don’t like it when companies don’t offer coupons -- the Capterra study notes 76% of consumers “would definitely or probably stop shopping from a company if it discontinued coupons they had become accustomed to using.”

There’s a downside to consumer devotion to coupons, and it’s a big one. According to the same study, 85% of online shoppers are okay with handing over sensitive personal data to companies in exchange for a coupon discount.

“Most consumers are willing to provide their email addresses (85%), gender (70%), and name (60%) in exchange for discounts,” the study stated. “In addition, significant proportions are willing to hand over their birthdate (48%), occupation (43%), and home address (32%).

Only 7% of consumers surveyed say they’re “not willing to provide any information in exchange for discounts,” the report noted.

Taking a Big Risk

Given the high rate of financial fraud risk, why would an otherwise rational person give their personal data away for a measly 10% discount on a pair of running shoes?

Basically, shoppers do so because they’re getting in on a deal.

“It’s no secret that consumers are enticed by discounts--there’s an urgency if the discount only lasts for a limited time and most shoppers like to feel like they’re saving money on a purchase,” said Sift trust and safety architect Brittany Allen. “Yet with the click of a button many consumers are unwittingly making their personal information vulnerable to fraud.”

A big part of the problem is a lack of education among shopping consumers.

“Americans aren’t taught about personal finance or told to prioritize their privacy,” said Lunar Digital Assets chief communications officer Nicole Grinstead. “Many implicitly trust the establishments who collect their identity information.”

Keeping Fraud Out of the Coupon Discount Equation

As providing access to personal data for a good deal is a significant risk, consumers should be extremely wary about giving away private information online.

“The website itself may be a scam, as many cyber thieves take a shopper’s money without ever fulfilling their order,” Allen told TheStreet. “Or, the merchant may not have the proper security protections in place, giving fraudsters the opportunity to steal a shopper’s credentials and payment information.”

Once an individual’s personal data gets into the hands of fraudsters, it gives them access to multiple accounts belonging to the victim. Make no mistake, having private consumer data in hand allows fraud artists to raid payment accounts in unique and damaging ways.

“Access to personal information, along with the fact that many consumers reuse the same password across multiple sites,” Allen added. “That makes it easy for fraudsters to use credential stuffing, where fraudsters use bots to input thousands of stolen usernames and passwords into websites to gain access to multiple accounts, which they can then drain of money or rewards points.”

What can consumers do to protect themselves from fraud? Allen advises taking these cyber theft prevention steps:

- Always be wary of heavily discounted price points, especially if a site is asking for more than a name and email address to access a discount.

- Never give out your social security number for discounts or rewards. “This type of information should only be provided to trusted financial institutions and government agencies,” Allen said.

- Always check the URL of the website and look for reviews of the merchant on credible review sites.

- Keep your data safe using a password manager. “This allows you to use a unique name and password for every site and store, and it remembers the passwords -- so you don’t have to,” Allen noted.

- The common advice "if it's too good to be true, it probably is" remains true. “It’s important that consumers are cautious about where and how they share their information online,” Allen added.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Former JCPenney Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers

By No machine-readable author provided. Dwaynep2010 assumed (based on copyright claims). - No machin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com

American Airlines agrees to pay at least $7.5 million to passengers who claim they were unfairly charged for checked baggage

Slide 1 of 5: Hundreds of passengers have found themselves sleeping on airport floors amid this summer's flight chaos. US airlines do not provide hotel vouchers if a flight is delayed or canceled for reasons beyond their control. This includes delays caused by labor shortages and worker strikes. Unlike in Europe, there are no federal laws in the US requiring airlines to provide free hotel or food vouchers when a flight is delayed or canceled. Instead, individual airlines set their own policies.Below are the individual overnight accommodation policies of Delta, United Airlines, American Airlines, and JetBlue, as described in their contract of carriage, the legal agreement between an airline and its passengers.
TEXAS STATE
Taste Of Home

There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why

The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
SFGate

What Credit Score is Needed to Buy a Car?

How Your Credit Score Affects Your Purchasing Power When Getting a Vehicle. If only going out and buying a car was just that easy. There are several things you have to take into account before you make the plunge, including your credit score. Auto lenders will check your credit score, and the fact is, it's a big determining factor in your monthly payment.
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
122K+
Followers
89K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy