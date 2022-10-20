ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KESQ News Channel 3

Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire

By KESQ News Team
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soyj0_0igfYKHM00

Officials with Palm Springs International Airport announced an upcoming job fair.

They say they are looking to fill more than 60 positions. Some vacant positions range from airlines to restaurants. Officials also say officials with the Bob Hope USO is also seeking volunteers.

The job fair is set for Tuesday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Many companies will be offering on-site interviews.

For more information or to apply online, visit: palmspringsairport.com/work

The post Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge

Palm Springs hosted its 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge Saturday morning. Participants were able to run or walk the 6k trail that begins at the bottom of Tram Way and ends at the Tram's Valley station. The race also known as the 'World's Toughest 6k' has an elevation gain of over 1,900 The post Valley resident wins 35th annual Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Monarch Mural is now on display at UCR’s Palm Desert Center

In partnership with the Living Desert Zoo the City of Palm Springs dedicated a new mural at the UCR Palm Desert Campus. The 'Monarch Mural' painted by local artist, John Cuevas is now on full display on the steps of the campus. It's all in an effort to help bring awareness to the plight of The post Monarch Mural is now on display at UCR’s Palm Desert Center appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Coachella seeking community input for two new parks in the works

The City of Coachella is looking for input from residents for the parks that will be constructed/improved.  The city recently received funds to improve two existing parks and build two new parks. The new parks they plan to build for the city will be built on 52nd and La Ponderosa Dr. and 9th and Vine. They also plan to improve the parks at Coachella Veterans Memorial Park and Tot Park on Ave. 53.  Residents who fill out The post City of Coachella seeking community input for two new parks in the works appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
hotelbusiness.com

JRK Property Holdings buys Palm Springs hotel

JRK Property Holdings has acquired the 179-room Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs in Palm Springs, CA, from an affiliate of GFI Capital. JRK acquired the resort through its $350-million Hospitality Fund, which focuses on cash-flowing full- and select-service hotels for value-add and core-plus investments across the country. It targets transactions of $20 million to $250 million, but can acquire up to $1 billion for portfolios or large single assets.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

New contractor for MoVal bridge project

Moreno Valley has reached an agreement with two entities to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. Skanska USA, a New York-based general contractor with an office in Riverside, was selected as a contractor by the Great American Insurance Company after the previous contractor defaulted, according to a statement posted Monday on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

$36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments, CVAG, announced Friday it's been recommended to receive $36.483 million from the state’s competitive Active Transportation Program to build an extension of the CV Link through the cities of La Quinta, Indio and Coachella. The Arts and Music Line will reinvent how cyclists and pedestrians travel along Avenue 48, according to a CVAG news release The post $36.48 million set to be awarded for CVLink extension through Coachella, Indio and La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼

The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a free Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday. Organizers said it will be filled with altars, dance, music, art, storytelling, and the honoring of those who have passed away. There will be a presentation and performance by Danza Azteca Citlaltonac, who will also hold an The post Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼ appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs mayor discusses the debate over a vacation rental permit moratorium

The Palm Springs City Council could vote on a temporary moratorium on new vacation rental permits. Mayor Lisa Middleton says if it were to pass it could go into effect immediately and last 45 days. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the mayor on Monday about why the city might possibly forbid new short-term The post Palm Springs mayor discusses the debate over a vacation rental permit moratorium appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs City Council meeting to discuss two topics at center of controversy for some residents

The Palm Springs City Council Meeting on Monday will provide an update on the Homeless Navigation Center and Vacation Rental Permits. The two topics have drawn mixed reactions from residents. Last week the City of Palm Springs released a staff report about the short-term rental moratorium. Related Story: The City of Palm Springs releases a The post Palm Springs City Council meeting to discuss two topics at center of controversy for some residents appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
palmspringslife.com

69 Things to Do in November in the Desert

WildLights is an event for all ages, helping to introduce the holiday season to the desert. PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT ZOO AND GARDENS. When night falls, more than a million twinkling holiday lights animate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Every winter, after the park’s usual closing time, WildLights ticketholders ring in the season with festive activities and photo-ops at this beloved annual event, now in its 29th year.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network to host free training for Community Disaster Preparation

Registration is open for the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network's free training seminars for Community Disaster Preparation. The Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network prepares citizens for catastrophic events. The group provides training, education, and networking opportunities to help all local communities become cohesive and self-sufficient, Making sure communities are prepared to meet the challenges of natural and The post Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network to host free training for Community Disaster Preparation appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide in Coachella. It was first reported Sunday morning around 8:45 a.m. at a home off of Avenue 52, just a few blocks East of Cesar Chavez St. Riverside County Sheriff's public information officer, Sgt. Brandi Swan, says the surrounding area is blocked off as deputies The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
IE Voice

Sneak Preview and Grand Opening: Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California

Story by Breanna Reeves | Images by Aryana Noroozi. Fifty-four years ago, Dr. Tommie Smith raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic games, an iconic image and action that became a symbol for racial justice, a struggle that Black Americans continue to face today. Dr. Smith will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Climbers rescued in Riverside County after being stuck in overnight storm

Search and rescue crews saved a pair of rock climbers who got stranded following an overnight storm in Riverside County. A helicopter from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to Tahquitz Peak Sunday morning to assist their counterparts in Riverside County in their effort to rescue the climbers. Rescuers and paramedics […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

Construction contract awarded for Holland Road Overpass

Design drawings show the proposed look of the Holland Road Overpass elements. The Menifee City Council on Wednesday approved the awarding of a construction contract that brings the start of work on the Holland Road Overpass closer to reality. City staff recommended the approval of a bid of $25.85 million...
MENIFEE, CA
sbcity.org

Arrow Launches Between San Bernardino and Redlands

San Bernardino Celebrates the Launch of the Arrow Train Line. On Friday, October 21, officials and residents from the region came together to celebrate the opening of the Arrow train line, with service to five stations over nine miles between the downtown San Bernardino Transit Center and the University of Redlands. Passenger service begins on Monday, October 24.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy