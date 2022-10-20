Officials with Palm Springs International Airport announced an upcoming job fair.

They say they are looking to fill more than 60 positions. Some vacant positions range from airlines to restaurants. Officials also say officials with the Bob Hope USO is also seeking volunteers.

The job fair is set for Tuesday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Many companies will be offering on-site interviews.

For more information or to apply online, visit: palmspringsairport.com/work

The post Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire appeared first on KESQ .