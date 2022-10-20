Education publisher Pearson has seen its sales grow 7% as it confirmed it is on track to shave off £100 million in costs by 2023.The FTSE 100-listed firm said sales growth was driven by a post-pandemic resurgence in English language learning and normalisation of exam timetables.It hailed a “robust” financial position and held firm on its full-year sales and profit expectations.Today we released our nine-month trading update. We've delivered another successful quarter and are on track to achieve our expectations for the year. Read more from our CEO Andy Bird in today’s release: https://t.co/de2GS7s5K9 pic.twitter.com/6IVzdO1bAP— Pearson (@pearson) October 24, 2022The...

55 MINUTES AGO