East Stroudsburg, PA

Shipping costs raising prices on everything Halloween

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Halloween is creeping closer, a costume shop in the Poconos is working around the clock fulfilling customers haunting needs.

Eyewitness News visited Frazetta’s Costume Store in East Stroudsburg and has more on why customers may notice a scary uptick in prices.

Since the 1980s, Frazetta’s Costume Shop in East Stroudsburg has been the Halloween headquarters of the Poconos.

Clowns, creatures, and costumes fill the store to fulfill your spooky needs.

Did dry weather affect pumpkin crops?

Frazetta’s has everything you need for the perfect Halloween scare, but you have to be careful walking through the store because you never know what’s going to pop up.

Owner Bill Frazetta says, unlike last year, he isn’t facing supply chain shortages, he is now faced with raising the cost of items due to inflation.

“I wish I could say I could keep the price down, but everything has gone up. You know, and I feel like some of the companies are even taking advantage of it a little bit as well, but shipping is crazy and like I said, everything’s gone up about, at least 10 percent,” said Frazetta.

Frazetta says customers are still going big on purchases despite the price tag.

“They might cut down a little bit you know on certain items and so on you know. Maybe skimp on a piece for their costume or whatever, but I’m not even seeing that. Everybody’s still going all out,” said Frazetta.

Customers old and new stopped by to browse or to get a fright.

Halloween may be just a day to some, but to Frazetta and many of his devoted customers it’s a time to scare up a little fun, and creativity and have a howling good time.

“I like to come here for a lot of different hats and props and makeup that just makes every single outfit amazing,” said Stevie Blatz of Stevie Blatz Entertainment.

Frazetta’s will be open every day leading up to Halloween.

