Westerly, RI

Man found guilty of killing his cousin in Westerly

By Allison Shinskey
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gg4ro_0igfY8lt00

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man will be sentenced to prison next month after he was convicted of shooting and killing his cousin in Westerly.

After a two-week trial, Louis Seignious Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges in the January 2020 death of Vincent Sebastian , according to the office of R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha.

The jury determined that Seignious, 33, fatally shot Sebastian, 28, at a home on Mariott Avenue. Police said the motive was believed to be that Sebastian was romantically involved with a woman who Seignious had previously dated and with whom he had a child.

Police spent a week searching for Seignious after the shooting. He was captured on Feb. 1 at an apartment complex in Groton City, Connecticut, after he climbed into an attic and fell through the ceiling of another apartment.

“This defendant violently took the life of Mr. Sebastian in a senseless act of domestic rage and jealousy,” Neronha said in a news release. “Nothing can bring Mr. Sebastian back to his family and friends, but I hope that this verdict delivers a measure of justice for them.”

In addition to murder, Seignious was also convicted of domestic breaking and entering and carrying a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29.

