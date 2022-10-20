Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan For Criticizing The Figure Four
During the latest episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan and guest Rick Rubin discussed the figure four, with Rogan explaining why it wouldn’t work in MMA. He said (via Wrestling Inc): “[The move] doesn’t work. So as someone’s setting up a Figure-Four, you’re literally giving up an inside heel hook,” Rogan said. “It’s kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do.”
Sasha Banks Takes Picture With Tokyo Joshi Pro’s Miyu Yamashita
Sasha Banks has been hanging out with a fair amount of independent talent lately, and the latest is Tokyo Joshi Pro star Miyu Yamashita. Yamashita shared a photo to her Twitter account of herself and the WWE star, which you can see below. The photo comes less than a day...
Note On WWE’s Reaction To Chris Jericho Signing New Deal With AEW
As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him in the company through 2025. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were some in WWE who were expecting Jericho to return to the company once his AEW deal expired to get one last run and a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho still has a good relationship with Vince McMahon, but McMahon is no longer in charge at the company.
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
Roxanne Perez Defeats Former Friend Cora Jade at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Two former friends collided at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc in a Weapons Wild match, with Roxanne Perez getting the win over Cora Jade. As expected from its title, a variety of weapons were used, but eventually Perez hit Pop Rocks on a pile of chairs to win the match. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why is Jack Perry Called Jungle Boy?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Schism Reveal, New Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
Schism will reveal their fourth member on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The three-man stable has had a fourth member hanging out with them over the past few weeks, wearing a mask and in a red hoodie. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy revealed that the person would unmask on Tuesday’s episode.
Dark Match Results from NXT Halloween Havoc
Below are dark match results from Saturday night’s NXT Halloween Havoc, courtesy of PWInsider.
NXT Deadline Confirmed For December 10, Same Day as ROH Final Battle
PWInsider reports that during a media call to promote WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels confirmed that the next NXT PPV will be Deadline on December 10. This will be the same day as ROH Final Battle (which starts at 4 PM ET) and will start opposite of a UFC PPV also being held that night.
Spoiler For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling is currently taping two more weeks of television at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas. At last night’s taping, Alan Angels joined Violent by Design, who attacked Sami Callihan. PWInsider reports that at tonight’s taping, Big Kon (formerly Konnor of the Ascension in WWE) also joined...
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped two more weeks of television from Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas last night, leading up to the Overdrive PPV. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:. * X Division Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey via DQ when Kenny King interfered. * Impact Digital...
Wes Lee Wins North American Title at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Wes Lee is the new WWE NXT North American Champion, winning a five-man ladder match at Halloween Havoc. This is Lee’s first-ever singles title not just in WWE, but in his career. Lee won a match that also included Von Wagner, Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazier and Carmelo Hayes, who he fought off at the end to grab the belt.
Impact Wrestling News: X Division Tournament Matches Set For Before the Impact, Last Night’s Taping Sold Out, Date Set For No Surrender
– PWInsider reports that some of the X-Division title tournament matches are set to air on BTI – Before the Impact, instead of the proper AXS TV show. This is happening to give the matches time and convince audiences to check out the weekly Youtube series. This Thursday’s episode will feature Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid.
Various News: Shawn Michaels To Talk With Media Tonight, Last Night’s Impact Taping Nearly Sold Out, More Impact Tapings Tonight
– Shawn Michaels will talk to reporters after tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. – PWInsider reports that last night’s Impact Wrestling taping nearly sold out. It was said to be a ‘boisterous’ crowd in attendance. – Impact will tape two more episodes of TV tonight in...
Shawn Michaels On Why NXT Halloween Havoc Women’s Title Match Had A Cinematic Portion, Says They Won’t Do It A Lo
The NXT Women’s Title Match at NXT Halloween Havoc had a cinematic portion of it, and Shawn Michaels discussed why they went that route. The start of the Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre match took place in a haunted house and saw Fyre drive off with Rose, eventually making their way to the arena for the live component and Michaels talked about the reasoning behind that, why it the format won’t be used too often and more during the post-show media call. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
IWGP Women’s Title Tournament Finals Set
STARDOM held the semifinals for the IWGP Women’s title tournament at night one of Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 2022. Mayu Iwatani defeated Utami Hayashishita and KAIRI defeated Jazzy Gabert. Iwatani and KAIRI will now face each other at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20 to crown the first champion.
NJPW Battle Autumn Night Six Results 10.21.22: 10-Man Tag Main Event, More
The sixth night of the NJPW Battle Autumn tour took place on Friday, with a big ten-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:. * El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe. * Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.21.22
Hello everyone, it’s Friday and earlier this week I turned 37 so now that I’m officially old and washed up the quality here is going to decline while I yell at kids to get off of my lawn. Tonight Logan Paul is back, so there’s that as they continue the build to Sweet Saudi Blood Money. Solo Sikoa takes a step up in class when he battles Sheamus in the wake of the fight last week between the Bloodline and Brawling Brutes, I’m curious to see what Sheamus can do with Solo. Liv Morgan will battle Sonya Deville as we hope to get some direction for Liv’s character now that she’s showing off “extreme” aggression. We’ve got a women’s tag team title match when Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. Last week Rey Mysterio moved to Smackdown and earned a shot at Gunther and the Intercontinental title, so they’ll need to start that build sooner rather than later. Also last week Drew McIntyre pulled a Jimmy Uso and crashed his car into the car of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, so that feud must continue and we could get the next chapter tonight. The Viking Raiders continue to hint at returning, LA Knight debuted that character last week, and there’s been some hinting that Bray Wyatt will be here with his Uncle Howdy devil mask character so we’ll keep an eye out for that. Anyway that’s the preamble, let’s get to the action.
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories Results: Tag Titles Change Hands, More
SCWPro’s latest Hawkamania event took place on Saturday and saw several title matches, plus more. The event took place in Iowa City, Iowa and you can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Lumberjack Match: Corn Boi def. Latin Thunder. * Krotch def. John Bonhart. * SCWPro...
411’s NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Preview
Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s NXT Halloween Havoc preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and WWE is bringing their spooky season back to Peacock with the latest iteration of this NXT PPV (nope, still not calling ’em PLEs). NXT has seen quite the resurgance since the end of the 2.0 era, and they have a pretty fun card on paper set out for us on Saturday. A solid six matches are in play including three title matches, “Weapons Wild” and more. We have a lot to get into for Saturday’s show so without further ado let’s get our masks on, thank Sam Hain that the Schism isn’t booked and dive in!
