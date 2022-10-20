ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT providers helping curb homelessness concerned as lack of funding threatens 211’s housing hotline

A “front door” phone line for people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut could soon be cutting back its hours. Starting in November, United Way’s 211 housing hotline may only be available during weekday business hours. Up until now, the state-funded service has been available 24/7 and has been touted for helping reduce chronic homelessness in Connecticut. The potential change, which was first reported by Hearst Connecticut, is raising concerns among housing advocates as the days get colder.
The Power of Local Elections

Local elections don't get a whole lot of love. They aren’t flashy like national races, but they have a direct impact on how we live. That’s where we decide who manages our local planning and zoning boards, how much we’ll be charged in local taxes, and how that money will be spent.

