wshu.org
CT providers helping curb homelessness concerned as lack of funding threatens 211’s housing hotline
A “front door” phone line for people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut could soon be cutting back its hours. Starting in November, United Way’s 211 housing hotline may only be available during weekday business hours. Up until now, the state-funded service has been available 24/7 and has been touted for helping reduce chronic homelessness in Connecticut. The potential change, which was first reported by Hearst Connecticut, is raising concerns among housing advocates as the days get colder.
wshu.org
New York invests in National Offshore Wind Training Center in Suffolk County
A land transfer between the state of New York and Suffolk County will be the site of a National Offshore Wind Training Center. The county purchased the state-owned property in Brentwood for $1.46 million. The new facility is expected to create 10,000 new jobs. "Ensuring that every individual in every...
wshu.org
Abortion rights is one of the top issues driving the New York governor's race
Several issues are driving the New York governor’s race, and abortion is among the top ones. Democratic candidate Governor Kathy Hochul believes her strong support of abortion rights will sway more swing voters to her, compared to Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who opposes abortion. The issue of abortion intensified...
wshu.org
The Power of Local Elections
Local elections don't get a whole lot of love. They aren’t flashy like national races, but they have a direct impact on how we live. That’s where we decide who manages our local planning and zoning boards, how much we’ll be charged in local taxes, and how that money will be spent.
