A “front door” phone line for people experiencing homelessness in Connecticut could soon be cutting back its hours. Starting in November, United Way’s 211 housing hotline may only be available during weekday business hours. Up until now, the state-funded service has been available 24/7 and has been touted for helping reduce chronic homelessness in Connecticut. The potential change, which was first reported by Hearst Connecticut, is raising concerns among housing advocates as the days get colder.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO