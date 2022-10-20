Read full article on original website
Traffic Alert: Paving planned Monday on No. 6 School Road in Vanderburgh Co.
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Vanderburgh County are warning drivers about some paving work planned for Monday. It’s on No. 6 School Road from Highway 65 to St. Joe Rd. Officials say the road will not be closed, but delays are expected.
CenterPoint restores power to hundreds in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of Newburgh residents were left without power earlier Sunday as CenterPoint Energy crews worked to fix an unidentified issue. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, over 600 people at some point in Warrick County were hit by power outages and had no electricity since the afternoon. As of 3:45 p.m., everyone […]
Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street. HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in […]
Sewer repairs to close an Owensboro road
The city of Owensboro announced Leitchfield Road will be closed from Parrish Avenue to Fourth Street.
Crews battle field fire in Henderson County
Multiple fire departments responded to a massive field fire in rural Henderson County that is believed to have started in a ditch off KY-268 near Smith Mills. "We were called on a report of a small ditch-line fire, within a matter of minutes, it spread into the fields, and got into some woods," said Bryan Coghill, Assistant Chief of the Smith Mills Fire Department.
Illinois State Police issue endangered missing person advisory for Lawrenceville man
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– Illinois State Police are issuing an endangered missing person advisory at the request of the Lawrenceville Police Department. Floyd Wheeler was last seen in Lawrenceville on Friday, Oct. 21st at 2 p.m. He is described as a 33-year-old white male, about 5’10” and 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and […]
Deer causes rollover truck crash in Corydon, deputies say
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to Corydon late Friday evening after a man flipped his truck. Around 8:45 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 15000 block of US 41A for an accident with injuries. Once on scene, deputies say they found a man trapped inside an overturned […]
EPD: Bicycle rider hurt in hit-and-run crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a bicycle rider was injured after getting struck by a vehicle in broad daylight. Police say they were flagged down by the victim around noon on Thursday. The bicycle rider told police he was on his way to lunch when he was struck by a car […]
Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The obituary for the woman who died after she was hit by a car in Henderson shows funeral arrangements have been made. It shows visitation for Sierra Powell is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Raw video of the blaze at Morton’s Warehouse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – WTWO’s Nexstar sister station WEHT was at the Morton’s Warehouse fire Monday morning. Early Monday, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now […]
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
‘Backstage Pass’ gave families a peek into Henderson PD
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department gave families a “backstage pass” this weekend, giving those who went a sneak peek behind the scenes of the department. Officers showed families how crime scenes are processed and kids were able to get inside police cruisers and test out their emergency equipment. Children were also taught […]
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EMA shares new view of massive warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency Management Officials in Evansville have shared a 30-minute video of the Morton Avenue warehouse fire. It briefly starts with an image from 14 News’ coverage of the fire, then shows drone footage that officials say provided live situational awareness feed for fire crews. They...
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
UE holds 20th chili bowl sale
Pedestrian Dies After attempt To Cross The Road
First responders were called to the 300 block of South Green Street in Henderson Wednesday night for an accident involving a pedestrian. Witnesses say a female, who looked like she was having a medical emergency, was attempting to cross the street. She fell forward into the roadway and was struck...
Sheriff’s Office: Driver extracted after pick-up truck overturns in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say a car crash led to a driver having to be extracted from a vehicle in Henderson on Friday night. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent in response to a crash on the 1500 block of U.S. Highway 41. Once...
Man accused of armed robbery outside Evansville BMV
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man found himself behind bars after police accuse him of using a revolver to rob a victim outside an Evansville BMV. On Friday afternoon, the victim told police Colten Woodard came up to him with a handgun wrapped in cloth and demanded everything he had. According to an affidavit, […]
See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s
Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
