San Luis, AZ

Two San Luis women indicted in alleged Yuma County ballot harvesting scheme

By Samantha Byrd
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin of San Luis, also known as Nadia Buchanan, have been charged by the State Grand Jury with Conspiracy and Ballot Abuse.

This arising from an alleged “ballot harvesting” scheme where early ballots from other voters were collected and deposited into a ballot box on primary Election Day, August 4, 2020.

The City of San Luis held municipal elections on that date.

The Grand Jury indictments, returned on October 3, 2022, allege that Torres collected seven ballots from Lizarraga-Mayorquin, and that Lizarraga-Mayorquin collected at least one ballot from a third party.

Arizona law only provides for a family member, household member, or caregiver of the voter to collect voted or unvoted early ballots from another person.

Under Arizona law ballot harvesting is a class 6 felony.

This investigation was conducted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Special Investigations Section, Election Integrity Unit.

Assistant Attorney General Todd Lawson is prosecuting this case.

Yuma, AZ
