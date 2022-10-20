Effective: 2022-10-23 23:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider delaying travel until conditions improve Monday afternoon. If you must travel, slow down and use caution. Make sure to have a winter survival kit in your vehicle in case you become stranded. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Powder River WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter, Custer, Fallon, and Powder River. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to heavy wet snow accumulations, strong wind gusts, and very poor visibility. The combination of heavy wet snow, along with the strong winds, may result in tree and power line damage causing sporadic power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of I-94, US-212, US-12, Highway 7, and Highway 59.

CARTER COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO