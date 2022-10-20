Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burke; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mountrail; Slope; Stark; Williams WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Western North Dakota * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT /Noon MDT/ to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 23:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider delaying travel until conditions improve Monday afternoon. If you must travel, slow down and use caution. Make sure to have a winter survival kit in your vehicle in case you become stranded. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Powder River WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter, Custer, Fallon, and Powder River. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to heavy wet snow accumulations, strong wind gusts, and very poor visibility. The combination of heavy wet snow, along with the strong winds, may result in tree and power line damage causing sporadic power outages. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of I-94, US-212, US-12, Highway 7, and Highway 59.
Wind Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Grant, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-24 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Bottineau; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Grant; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Stutsman; Ward; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central North Dakota including the James River Valley * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT/6 PM MDT/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-23 21:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow and patchy blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
