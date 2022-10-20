ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodside, CA

The Almanac Online

Congratulation to Alta Housing on the Opening of Wilton Court

Shortly the Wilton Court housing project for low-income residents including 21 units for developmentally disabled adults will welcome new residents. Sheryl Klein of Alta gave Scott O'Neil and me a tour last Wednesday right ahead of a tour for 40 potential residents. The project is much nicer than I could...
PALO ALTO, CA
The Almanac Online

Three vying for one seat in Woodside Town Council's District 2

Two newcomers are challenging Woodside Town Council member Brian Dombkowski for the newly created District 2 seat this fall. Steve Lubin, a lifelong Woodside resident, and Elizabeth Kaske, who moved to town recently from Menlo Park, have thrown their hats in the ring. The Town Council, which is currently a...
WOODSIDE, CA
The Almanac Online

Guest opinions: Opposing views on Menlo Park's Measure V

This week, the local League of Women Voters and resident Henry Riggs weigh in on Measure V, with the league taking an opposition stance against the ballot initiative and Riggs supportive of the measure. Posted by Dawn1234. a resident of Menlo Park: Belle Haven. on Oct 22, 2022 at 9:00...
MENLO PARK, CA
The Almanac Online

Silvana Estrada brings original Latin folk to Stanford Live

When you grow up in a family of instrument makers, a musical career might seem almost destined. But Silvana Estrada not only plays the guitar — both of her parents were luthiers — she's a multi-instrumentalist and singer, known for a powerful and moving vocal style. Her music draws on a wide variety of influences, from the traditional songs she heard growing up in a small town in Veracruz, Mexico, and jazz standards by greats like Billie Holliday and Sarah Vaughan to Latin alternative, tying it all together into a unique Latin American folk sound.
STANFORD, CA

