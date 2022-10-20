Read full article on original website
Rating Cities In Iowa Rated Based on Their Smell [WATCH]
Iowa is a land of many smells. Sometimes these smells are very pleasant, sometimes not so much. When you have as many hog farmers as the state of Iowa does, you're bound to run into smells that may be less desirable. I've always wanted to ask a hog farmer what dealing with that smell is like every day. I really hope the answer starts with something like "smells like money."
Iowa Man Who’s Fought Through a Very Difficult Year Wins $1 Million
It's amazing how quickly your fortunes can change. Darryl Ingram isn't a guy who plays the lottery very much. As a matter of fact, he told the Iowa Lottery that he's probably only bought tickets about ten times in his lifetime. Buying them for back-to-back Powerball drawings ended up being one of the best decisions he's ever made.
Iowa’s Underage Drinking Laws Aren’t As Strict As You Think
If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. I want to start by saying that in no way is this piece an attempt to glorify or promote underage drinking, or drinking in general. I did some digging, and I found Iowa, and most other states, are fairly relaxed when it comes to minors drinking in certain circumstances.
Iowa VERY Nice – One City Was Selected As The Nicest
You no doubt are familiar with the term "Iowa Nice" by now. You've unquestionably heard folks use it. Maybe it was after the derecho in 2020 when Iowans came together to help Cedar Rapids and surrounding area residents. For folks in Iowa, or let's be honest, the Midwest in general,...
Iowa’s Amazing Run of New Lottery Millionaires Continues
Over the last few months, Iowa has been on a big run of people winning at least a million dollars. It's happened again!. Since August, there have been five different occasions where a ticket sold in Iowa was worth major moolah. Three of the winners have come in the last six weeks.
Wait, Is It Legal To Take a “Ballot Selfie” in Iowa?
You Voted! Good for you. Really, I believe you and I'm proud of you. You don't need to prove it to me on social media. Keep your selfies to yourself, especially the ones with the actual ballot in hand. In case you've been living under a rock, early voting is...
Debate Continues Over Des Moines Mountain Lion Sighting [WATCH]
The topic of mountain lions in the state of Iowa can be a controversial subject. Yes, the big cats are most certainly back in the Hawkeye state. But some disagree about just how many there are, and that the ones that are confirmed are merely just passing through. A recent mountain lion sighting in Des Moines has residents on edge and officials confused about just what they caught on tape in someone's backyard.
Drought Is On The Horizon For Much Of Iowa
Northeast Iowa has been the garden spot of Iowa all summer. While much of Iowa has been hit by worsening drought, our farmers have taken advantage of the wet conditions and are reaping the rewards in this year’s yields. However last week, the drought monitor shifted to show that...
Traveling Internet Personality Visits Iowa for the First Time [VIDEO]
If you like to travel, hike, explore other towns, or enjoy the great outdoors, you have to start following along with AMomExplores. Whichever social media website you use the most, this midwestern mom from Wisconsin puts together some of the coolest travel tips and tricks content on the internet. Emily,...
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
A Look Back on Iowa’s Most Popular Halloween Costumes in 2017 [PHOTOS]
Man does time fly. There are days when I feel like I just graduated high school and others where I feel every bit of being 31 years old. How has it been 5 years since 2017? That was a pretty great year for me personally. I moved in with my current fiance, global pandemic wasn't a phrase you heard every day, and that was the season of the Minnesota Vikings, Minneapolis Miracle.
Could Two Fast Food Giants be Teaming up in Iowa?
If there are two fast food restaurants that are universally adored (or hated by health nuts) and regularly visited by the American and worldwide public, those two would be Krispy Kreme and McDonald's. Though Krispy Kreme has just four locations in the state of Iowa (three of which are in...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
What Does It Mean If You See This Unique Pumpkin in Iowa?
Fall is one of the best seasons of the year. The colors on the trees are amazing, football is in full swing, flannels are being worn on Fridays, and Halloween is right around the corner. Ask any kid what their favorite part of Halloween is and you're likely to hear dressing up in their favorite costume or trick or treating.
This Country Star Would Totally Perform at Your Iowa Wedding
It's one of the most important moments in a person's life, and one country band keeps playing a pretty big role in it. Walker Hayes has been hitting various cities with the country band Paramalee over the past few weeks. Finally, the musical acts are set to perform in Iowa on Friday, October 21st at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.
Eastern Iowa Native Stars in Hit TV Show Spinoff
Supernatural was one of the top shows on American television from 2005 to 2020. For those unfamiliar, IMDb sums up the show as two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, that "follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the earth."
Fraud? Italy’s Number One Pasta is Made in Iowa
I'm lucky enough to say I've been to Italy. It's a beautiful place. I spent some time in Tuscany, Rome, Florence, and Venice. While I was there, I ate a LOT of pasta. I mean, when in Rome, right?. Needless to say, I was quite surprised to find there's an...
Iowa Restaurant Worker Raising Funds For Boss’ Medical Procedure
Imagine that. Costs of everything, including supplies and operational costs for restaurant operations have increased exorbitantly for so many. Even urgent medical procedures have gone way up. Imagine having not one, but both parts of that double whammy in front of you. John and Denise Martin are the proprietors of...
Check Out 1,000+ Carved Pumpkins This Weekend in Iowa
A fun annual event is happening this weekend over in Ames!. Every year, Reiman Gardens puts on an impressive Halloween celebration called Spirits in the Gardens. The event features over a THOUSAND hand-carved Jack-O-Lanterns, as well as other festive activities for families. This year's Spirits in the Gardens will take...
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
