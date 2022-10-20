ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power

Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
maritime-executive.com

China’s Access to the Indian Ocean Via Myanmar is Almost Complete

China has spent over a trillion dollars in hopes that its Belt and Road Initiative would expand its influence across Asia, Africa and Latin America. Unfortunately, deals worth tens of billions of dollars have turned sour, with multiple countries defaulting on Chinese loans amidst a tough global economic environment, and Beijing is looking to restructure the program.
nationalinterest.org

China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan

Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
The Independent

Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
Reuters

German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port.
The Associated Press

Asian shares mixed; Chinese economy grew 3.9% in July-Sept

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Monday, as benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after Beijing reported that the Chinese economy gained momentum in the last quarter. Benchmarks were higher in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul. Oil prices fell. Market watchers are keeping a cautious eye on inflationary pressures and any signs of risk for regional slowdowns. The second-largest economy grew at a 3.9% annual pace, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%, but that still was among the slowest expansions in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.5% in afternoon trading to 27,029.83. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.5% to 6,779.40. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,232.59. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 6.3% to 15,185.93, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.9% to 2,982.50.
The Hill

The globalization myth

Globalization is taking a beating. Its diminishing number of defenders face a rising chorus of critics, particularly in the United States, that blame it for wage stagnation, increased inequality, and the hollowing out of once vibrant industrial towns. Yet these often acrimonious debates miss the real underlying trend in trade...
ValueWalk

China Is Losing Momentum. Will Gold Find It?

China is facing several economic problems right now. Will gold benefit from them?. The country was to become the biggest economic power that would dethrone the United States. Its pace of development was impressive and practically without precedent: in 1980-2010, the annualized rate of growth was an average of 10%.
News 8 WROC

Strict COVID-19 policies drive people out of Hong Kong

(CBS) – Large numbers of people have left Hong Kong not only due to political unrest, but also strict COVID-19 policies. Over the past year, more than 100,000 people have left — a record. The exodus includes many who work in business and banking, who form the lifeblood of the city. Hong Kong is one […]

