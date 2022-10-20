Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
Analysis-Japan rushes to rearm with eye on 2027 - and China's Taiwan ambitions
TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Between China's 20th Communist Party Congress, that began Sunday, and the next one in 2027, Japan will undertake its biggest arms buildup since World War Two in a race to deter Beijing from war in East Asia, according to Japanese government officials and security analysts.
China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power
Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
China’s Access to the Indian Ocean Via Myanmar is Almost Complete
China has spent over a trillion dollars in hopes that its Belt and Road Initiative would expand its influence across Asia, Africa and Latin America. Unfortunately, deals worth tens of billions of dollars have turned sour, with multiple countries defaulting on Chinese loans amidst a tough global economic environment, and Beijing is looking to restructure the program.
Hong Kong stocks tank to 14-year low as re-elected Xi's reshuffle sparks worries about China's economic recovery
Stocks in Hong Kong fell nearly 7% to 14-year lows as investors worried about China's economic recovery. Analysts say newly re-elected President Xi Jinping's consolidation of power risks a policy mistake. China's GDP growth data Monday showed a bigger rebound than expected, but failed to cheer investors. Stocks in Hong...
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
The Chinese government also delayed the release of third-quarter GDP data on Tuesday without providing a reason.
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
China Says Don't Interfere as U.S. Navy Warns Taiwan War Could Be This Year
"The U.S. needs to be fully aware of the extreme importance and highly sensitive nature of the Taiwan question," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
German spy chief: 'Russia is the storm, China is climate change'
BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Germany's intelligence service chiefs warned on Monday that China could use stakes in critical infrastructure as leverage to pursue political aims amid a debate in Berlin over whether to let Chinese shipping company Cosco invest in Hamburg port.
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
Asian shares mixed; Chinese economy grew 3.9% in July-Sept
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Monday, as benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai after Beijing reported that the Chinese economy gained momentum in the last quarter. Benchmarks were higher in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul. Oil prices fell. Market watchers are keeping a cautious eye on inflationary pressures and any signs of risk for regional slowdowns. The second-largest economy grew at a 3.9% annual pace, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%, but that still was among the slowest expansions in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.5% in afternoon trading to 27,029.83. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.5% to 6,779.40. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.9% to 2,232.59. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 6.3% to 15,185.93, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 1.9% to 2,982.50.
China’s GDP failed to lift investor mood; markets spooked after Xi Jinping secures third term in power
Hong Kong CNN Business — China released stronger-than-expected GDP and other economic data on Monday, just a day after Xi Jinping clinched a historic third term in power following the conclusion of a major political gathering. But foreign investors were still spooked and dumped Chinese equities in overseas markets,...
Sharp fall in China’s global standing as poll shows backing for Taiwan defence
China’s reputation has deteriorated rapidly over the last four years, particularly in the west, and a large share of global opinion would back some form of international help for Taiwan if Beijing tries to take the island by force, according to a survey. It comes as Xi Jinping warned...
The globalization myth
Globalization is taking a beating. Its diminishing number of defenders face a rising chorus of critics, particularly in the United States, that blame it for wage stagnation, increased inequality, and the hollowing out of once vibrant industrial towns. Yet these often acrimonious debates miss the real underlying trend in trade...
China Is Losing Momentum. Will Gold Find It?
China is facing several economic problems right now. Will gold benefit from them?. The country was to become the biggest economic power that would dethrone the United States. Its pace of development was impressive and practically without precedent: in 1980-2010, the annualized rate of growth was an average of 10%.
Strict COVID-19 policies drive people out of Hong Kong
(CBS) – Large numbers of people have left Hong Kong not only due to political unrest, but also strict COVID-19 policies. Over the past year, more than 100,000 people have left — a record. The exodus includes many who work in business and banking, who form the lifeblood of the city. Hong Kong is one […]
