Boise, ID

Ada County coroner IDs Boise motorcyclist who died in crash on Idaho 21

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

A single-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 56-year-old Boise man, Idaho State Police said.

At 4:59 p.m. Wednesday, Anthony Wonacott was driving northbound on Idaho 21 in Ada County on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle at milepost 9.5, according to news releases from state police and the Ada County Coroner’s Office. Wonacott “failed to negotiate a curve” and crashed.

Police said Wonacott wasn’t wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The coroner’s report stated that Wonacott died from blunt force injuries and ruled that the collision was an accident.

The collision blocked one lane of the highway for roughly four hours. State police are investigating.

Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas.

