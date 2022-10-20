Read full article on original website
Related
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race is firmly in play as Democrat John Fetterman's once-significant lead over his rival Dr. Mehmet Oz has been slashed to a few points on average and one poll now indicating a large swing towards the Republican. Recent polls have shown a narrowing between Fetterman and Oz...
Comments / 0