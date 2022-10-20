Middle TN man charged in connection with toddler’s death
TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hartsville man has been charged in connection with the death of a toddler back in February.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation , on Feb. 21 agents began investigating after a man called 911 claiming his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son was not breathing. The child, identified as Dani-e Mills, was taken to a Nashville hospital to be treated for his injuries and died two days later.Death investigation after body found in Nashville
Over the course of the investigation, agents determined the child was in the sole care of 21-year-old James Yates, the mother’s boyfriend at the time, when the child was injured, according to the TBI.
The TBI said on Monday Trousdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Yates with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.
According to the TBI, Yates was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Trousdale County Jail. His bond was set at $40,000.
