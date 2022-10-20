NOAA releases 2022-2023 winter outlook as U.S. faces a ‘Triple Dip’ La Nina this year

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — NOAA released the latest seasonal temperature and precipitation outlook for the upcoming winter across the U.S. This includes the months of December 2022 through February 2023.

NOAA produces these outlooks every year to help the nation prepare to the best of their ability for imminent weather and climate patterns in hopes of minimizing weather related impacts to the public.

This year has a bit more of a unique flavor to it as La Nina conditions are set to return for the third consecutive winter in a row. Known as a “triple dip La Nina,” this has only been observed two other times since records began; once in the 70s and another in the late 90s/early 2000s. What could this mean for the winter ahead for the U.S. on average?

NOAA Temperature and Precipitation Outlook Maps

The U.S. temperature outlook map shows areas that are most likely to be warmer or colder than normal.

The U.S. Precipitation Outlook shows areas that are most likely to be wetter or drier than normal.

Based on NOAA’s latest forecast released Thursday, a moderate La Nina is expected to drive warmer than average temperatures for the Southwest U.S., along the Gulf coast, and the eastern seaboard. Meanwhile, drier than average conditions are expected cross the Southern U.S. with wetter than average conditions for areas of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest.

What about Western New York? Based on these maps, while our region typically favors both warmer and wetter than average conditions during a La Nina, the probabilistic forecast above has us specifically in the “equal chances” category to see either above or below average temperatures, and 33-50% chances of having wetter than average conditions.

For our weather locally, this could mean having a season with below average snowfall, and more “mixed type” precipitation events with more rain and ice similar to previous La Nina years.

It’s important to remember that these seasonal forecasts are probabilistic in nature. What does that mean? It means it’s based on a set of probabilities describing either ‘greater than equal’ odds or ‘less than equal odds’. This adds some uncertainty and variability to the forecast regarding variations in temperatures and precipitation in the short term. In short, the nature of probabilistic forecast implies that other outcomes are possible, but less likely.

In the grand scheme of things, sources like NOAA use much more reputable data to back up their forecasts that include a blend of model guidance and climate patterns. Whereas it’s more unclear where sources such as the Farmer’s Almanac base their forecast. Nonetheless, a forecast based on probabilities means there’s always going to be some level of uncertainty as each La Nina year behaves differently every time.

The News 8 Weather Team will be producing a much more detailed breakdown on how we think the weather will unfold locally here in Western New York in November as we continue to unpack more data, so be sure to stay tuned for more updates regarding the upcoming winter season!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.