Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Hometown veterans honored with special banners in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some of the brave men and women who served our country are in the spotlight in downtown Topeka with special banners created in their name. The names and faces of nearly two dozen hometown veterans are on display throughout downtown to honor them for their sacrifices they made for the United States.
WIBW
Washburn University hosts Homecoming 2022 Parade
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Ichabod’s past and present geared up and lined the streets all around campus for the 2022 Homecoming parade. “I think it’s also important that allowing them to see everything we’ve been working on this year as well has been a huge success,” said Liz Duvall, this year’s homecoming chair. “I think it’s important for the community here in Topeka, I think it’s good for the students.”
WIBW
Topeka church celebrates new community garden space
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church wants to share its space with the community. The Episcopal Diocese of Kansas, along with city leaders and members of the community, celebrated its new garden at Bethany House and Garden. Each of the four garden spaces provides its own service to the...
WIBW
The Topeka Zoo is calling all ghouls to trick-or-treat
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Zoo is calling all little ghosts and goblins to get in the Halloween spirit. Kids can dress up in their favorite costumes and trick-or-treat around the zoo. The event is open to all ages and kids can watch the animals get special Halloween treats as well.
KVOE
Senior Center lays off employees, including director
The Emporia Senior Center has been battling financial issues for years, and that ongoing issue has forced painful steps for the facility. Director Ian Boyd says the Senior Center Board of Directors approved Boyd’s recommendation to lay off employees, including himself, as the Senior Center deals with a combination of several factors — including the embezzlement of over $100,000 from prior director Lannie Lyman, equipment failures, COVID-19, recent inflationary pressures and lower attendance. Boyd says the Senior Center’s expenses are within the approved budget and there have been no financial crimes, but the layoffs are needed to preserve the center’s status as a Kansas corporation.
WIBW
Helping Hands Humane Society hosts ‘Bone Appetit’ fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) of Topeka held their biggest fundraiser of the year, “Bone Appetit”, at Prairie Band Casino and Resort. The event included a dinner, gala, awards ceremony, a live and silent auction. All proceeds for the auctions were made to the Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka.
WIBW
Wizards, fairies take over the Great Overland Station
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Station 9 ¾ promises a weekend of magical fantasy and fun between Oct. 22- 23 at the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St. It is a festival where attendees are encouraged to imagine a renaissance fair and carnival...
WIBW
Advocates stick to 1 outfit for 5 days to raise awareness of poverty
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not everyone has a closet filled with clothes. In fact, they may have only one nice outfit to wear for a job interview, professional meeting, or special event. That’s why Junior League of Topeka asked women in our community - including 13′s Melissa Brunner - to...
WIBW
YWCA raises awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization has taken action across the city to honor domestic violence Awareness Month. The YWCA organization and supporters concluded their week without violence event with their annual march. The rally was held Friday afternoon outside the south steps of the Statehouse. CEO of YWCA Northeast Kansas, Kathleen Marker said, this march, is to give women in our community a voice.
Hy-Vee, Downtown Topeka hosting block party this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hy-Vee and Downtown Topeka, Inc. are hosting a block party this weekend to celebrate improvements made at Hy-Vee, as well as improvements made in downtown Topeka. The block party will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 in the southwest corner of the Hy-Vee parking lot at 29th & Wanamaker. […]
KVOE
Man transported to Topeka hospital after trauma incident in Bushong
An accident in Bushong on Saturday sent one man to a Topeka hospital for medical care. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the man was working on a pickup truck in the 200 block of Main when the jack supports failed shortly after 8:30 am. The truck then fell on the man’s legs.
Emporia gazette.com
Cottonwood Falls couple raising awareness for victims of wrongful incarceration to host showing, conversation at Emporia Arts Center
Christopher Dunn says he is innocent. A judge agrees with him — but he still sits in prison because of a Missouri case precedent. Two Cottonwood Falls residents are doing what they can to change that. Cottonwood Falls residents Billy and Anais Yeager will be screening their 15-minute song/music...
WIBW
Topeka YWCA march against domestic violence
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages. Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies due to staffing closures. Advocates stick to 1 outfit for 5 days to raise awareness of poverty. The Junior League of Topeka wrapped up its...
WIBW
Washburn Rural volleyball earns sixth straight state berth
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural volleyball hosted its 6A sub-state tournament on Saturday, and dominated its way en route to its sixth straight state berth. The Junior Blues took down Manhattan in straight sets in the final round. Their two sweeps in the tournament advanced them to a 40-1 record on the season.
Topeka apartment complex fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka apartment complex was engulfed in flames Sunday evening. It happened around 6:30pm at the Pines Apartments located near Southwest Gage Boulevard in west Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department, Topeka Police Department and AMR were called to the scene as residents were evacuated. There are no reports of injuries at this […]
Juvenile accused of theft from Topeka business
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at a business early Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of southeast 15th Street at 1:12 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a subject fleeing from the property. Officers detained the subject while they investigated. Items were recovered from the […]
WIBW
Fidelity makes match to support Valeo's mental health programs
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages. Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies due to staffing closures. Advocates stick to 1 outfit for 5 days to raise awareness of poverty. The Junior League of Topeka wrapped up its...
WIBW
Beaver the three-legged kitten gets second chance thanks to Helping Hands
Walgreens Pharmacies in Topeka face closures and hour changes due to staffing shortages. Walgreens is responding to temporary closures of some of their Topeka pharmacies due to staffing closures. Advocates stick to 1 outfit for 5 days to raise awareness of poverty. The Junior League of Topeka wrapped up its...
Kansas farm quarantined, reporting area established in Topeka for bird flu
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A backyard flock of birds has been confirmed to have a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Shawnee County. This latest case of HPAI, also known as the bird flu, was identified by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. It is the third confirmed case of HPAI in Kansas this […]
KVOE
ELEVATOR CABLE: Eighth person hospitalized after cable failure in downtown Emporia; EPD says elevator overloaded at time of incident
Emporia Fire now says eight people were in an elevator that fell about 10 feet in downtown Emporia on Saturday, sending all eight to Newman Regional Health for treatment. Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt says crews were dispatched to 504 1/2 Commercial for a reported elevator entrapment just after 12:45 pm. Instead of finding an entrapment, however, firefighters discovered a lift cable had broken while the elevator was full and about halfway up to the second floor.
Comments / 0