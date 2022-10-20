Read full article on original website
showmeprogress.com
What comes next
Statement on Secretary of State Ashcroft’s Proposed Rule. The Missouri Library Association considers Secretary of State Ashcroft’s proposed rule for libraries an infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve. Libraries support access to information and ideas. The placement of books and materials in libraries is something that should be left up to people with training and experience in the profession of librarianship.
Missouri Principal Honored as 2022 National Distinguished Principal
Stephanie E. Jackson, principal of Parkview Elementary School, is among 41 exemplary elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad named 2022 NAESP National Distinguished Principals (NDPs) by the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP). The principals were honored in Washington, D.C., for two days of events...
Monarch Fire Protection District selects new chief in unanimous vote
A retiring fire chief it set to be replaced in mid-November.
showmeprogress.com
Campaign Finance: Roman sword
It’s all well and good until someone forms a Spatha PAC. We better check. Wait. Okay, we did. So far, no. C222160 10/22/2022 Gladius PAC Rex Sinquefield 244 Bent Walnut Lane Westphalia MO 65085 Retired Retired 10/21/2022 $10,000.00. [emphasis added]. Apparently the bread gets buttered on one side. Campaign...
kttn.com
Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests
(Missouri Independent) – Outside groups poured money into Missouri in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 U.S. Senate primary, with political action committees spending nearly $20 million on television ads boosting or tearing down candidates. Since then, they’ve all gone silent. Fall ad spending in the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri voters have election day promise from U.S. Attorney
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In a statement issued today by United States Attorney Teresa Moore, she announced that Assistant United States Attorney Alan Simpson will lead the efforts of her office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, general election.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Missouri, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Fire forces Cooper Co. town to evacuate; St. Charles Co. sends help
WOOLDRIDGE, Mo. — The town of Wooldridge, Missouri, has been evacuated as fires burned across the area. In Cooper County, the fire originated from a combine that caught fire as it was plowing a field, officials told KOMU. Fire agencies in St. Charles County pooled their resources to send...
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Washington Missourian
Softball — Cape Girardeau Notre Dame at Washington, Class 4 State Quarterfinal
Washington defeated Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, 7-2, Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Class 4 state quarterfinal round at Lakeview Park.
2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri
2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays book return trip to Springfield, vanquish Cape Girardeau Notre Dame in softball quarterfinal
New year, virtually the same team — same result. For the second year in a row, the Washington softball Lady Jays are heading to the Class 4 Championships in Springfield where they will look to defend their 2021 state title.
KYTV
Big changes on the way for the Ozarks
Wildfire in Cooper County, Mo. forces town evacuation, statewide mutual aid response. Fire departments from all over Missouri have been called to assist as a wildfire burns out of control in Wooldridge, Missouri. The city is roughly 20 miles west of Columbia. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & windy Sunday before...
kttn.com
James Hardie to build new facility in Crystal City, Missouri creating 240 new jobs
James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement home siding and exterior design solutions, announced it will build a new manufacturing facility in Crystal City, creating 240 new high-paying jobs. The one-million-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility will deliver in-demand fiber cement products. “We are proud to welcome a leading manufacturer like James...
Washington Missourian
Cross Country — Four Rivers Conference Boys
The Four Rivers Conference boys cross country meet took place at Big Driver in Washington Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
kttn.com
Former county employee in Missouri pleads guilty to four counts of wire fraud, faces 80 years in prison
A former St. Louis County, Missouri employee on Friday admitted hatching a scheme to fraudulently obtain COVID-19 relief funds in exchange for kickbacks. Anthony “Tony” Weaver Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Court Judge Stephen R. Clark to four felony counts of wire fraud. Weaver was the “change management coordinator” at the St. Louis County jail at the time of his indictment in May and previously served as the administrative assistant to a former St. Louis County Council member.
KMOV
AD Fact Check | Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign attacking Eric Schmitt’s record
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The 2022 campaign countdown continues, and more and more ads are hitting TVs with claims from candidates in both parties. As Democratic candidate Trudy Bush Valentine takes on Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, we fact-check her campaign’s ad attacking Schmitt’s record. Watch the...
Where and when to find frost flowers in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Frost flowers are unique natural phenomena that you can find in the forests of Missouri and sometimes in your backyard if you have the right plants — just don’t try to pick them, as they won’t last very long in the flower vase. Dot Soldavini, who lives in southwest Missouri, captured the […]
gladstonedispatch.com
This Is How Much Money Missouri’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
