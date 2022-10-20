Read full article on original website
NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region
UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’
Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Severe storms possible after dark Sunday in Minnesota
It'll be luck of the draw for thirsty ground in Minnesota on Sunday night as not everyone will get rain, but where it does rain it could be associated with some intense thunderstorms. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk of severe weather in...
Video: RSV is filling up Minnesota hospitals, ‘adding up to sort of a perfect storm’
Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV for short, is slamming hospitals across Minnesota. “We are absolutely seeing a surge of RSV among other respiratory viruses,” says Dr. Marissa Hendrickson, with M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital. “Emergency departments have been full, our hospital, our intensive care units have been full.”
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota
INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
Minnesota unemployment rate falling fastest in country, North Dakota not far behind
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you're looking to successfully land a job. The state's unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota's unemployment rate is down one-point-six points to...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Drought Conditions Stable Locally
(KNSI) – The drought in central Minnesota saw no change last week. In data that covers through Tuesday morning, the drought severity and coverage index did not change for Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, or Wright Counties. Possible values for the DSCI range from 0 to 500. The index goes up when an area slips into each successive stage of drought, up to D-Four, or exceptional drought.
Record fish caught in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
Always searching for a story: Curiosity drives Eden Prairie resident Mike Max
It’s midday in downtown Minneapolis, and Mike Max’s curiosity is on full display. Listen to him conversing with people on the sidewalks, people he sees every day — the curiosity is there. Watch him taking in the answers as he talks with members of an organization hired by the city of Minneapolis to help curb [...]
Have You Ever Been On A Minnesota Junk Hunt? Check This One Out!
I was scrolling through Instagram last night during the breaks on Thursday Night Football when I came across this Instagram post from Destination Duluth that gave me pause. It's a billboard for a 'junk hunt', my inner 7-year-old busted a gut laughing just on the title alone, but after I went to their website I just might try to take some time and check it out, if I can.
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their Disappearances
The following individuals are listed as missing from the state of Minnesota with very little information. If you have any information on any of these cases, please contact Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
RSV cases on the rise in Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. – RSV, a virus that can cause severe problems, especially for young children and older adults, has increased hospitalizations across the state. Health experts said the current level of RSV is at a level not usually seen until November. Mayo Clinic Doctor Nipunie Rajapakse said RSV is...
When Do We Change Our Clocks For Daylight Saving Time in Minnesota
Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
Minnesota Has Two Nuclear Power Facilities, South Dakota, Zero
Alternative forms of energy are in every state. Here in South Dakota, we source power from the sun and wind. Thanks to the waterways of the Missouri River hydroelectric power also provides a big portion of energy with its four dams in the state. "In 2021, South Dakota generated two...
