Minnesota State

NOAA’s Winter Forecast for Minnesota, Midwest Region

UNDATED (WJON News) -- NOAA has released its winter weather forecast for the United States. They say La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter. What the meteorologists are expecting for us in Minnesota is a colder than normal winter with about average snowfall amounts. Starting in December 2022...
Ever Been to Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location?’

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
Rare Wolf Spotted in Minnesota

INTERNATIONAL FALLS -- A rare wolf has been spotted in northern Minnesota. The Voyageurs Wolf Project says they've captured the first "blonde" wolf on camera near Voyageurs National Park near International Falls. Voyageurs Wolf Project is a University of Minnesota research project that was started to address one of the...
Drought Conditions Stable Locally

(KNSI) – The drought in central Minnesota saw no change last week. In data that covers through Tuesday morning, the drought severity and coverage index did not change for Benton, Sherburne, Stearns, or Wright Counties. Possible values for the DSCI range from 0 to 500. The index goes up when an area slips into each successive stage of drought, up to D-Four, or exceptional drought.
Record fish caught in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations

A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
RSV cases on the rise in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – RSV, a virus that can cause severe problems, especially for young children and older adults, has increased hospitalizations across the state. Health experts said the current level of RSV is at a level not usually seen until November. Mayo Clinic Doctor Nipunie Rajapakse said RSV is...
When Do We Change Our Clocks For Daylight Saving Time in Minnesota

Daylight Saving Time starts each spring and ends each fall. Soon we'll go back to the standard clock which means the sun will rise earlier but will set each day before 7:00pm. Did you know, Daylight Saving Time started in the United States during World War 1 as the government looked for ways to conserve the coal used for heating homes? It was unpopular and quickly abolished but brought back in the 1960s. The majority of states observe DST however some, including Minnesota, are trying to do away with the time change.
