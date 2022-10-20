If you’ve broken into all of your piggy banks and you’re trying to make every dollar stretch as much as possible when it comes to travel costs, we’ve got some good news. For starters, some flight costs had been going down as the situation with fuel costs changes. But with airplane prices going up and cuts in flight schedules, things are complicated. You’ve worked incredibly hard for the money you’re about to spend on your trip, so you might as well save money or take advantage of great perks when you can, right? RIGHT. So today we’re going over flight perks available now that you’ll want to take advantage of BEFORE they disappear!

3 DAYS AGO