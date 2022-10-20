ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTEN.com

Denison church celebrates 150 years

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The congregation of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Denison gathered to celebrate the church's 150th anniversary. Mount Pleasant Baptist was founded in 1872 by a family who moved to Denison from Missouri. Its first services were held not in a church building, but in the home of a young minister.
DENISON, TX
KSST Radio

A Student in the Paris Junior College Welding Program

Structural welding student Omar Teran of Quinlan prepares a welding project during a recent class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For more information about the welding program, call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part...
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Kimberly Shobert Hrabal

A memorial service for Kimberly Ann Shobert Hrabal, age 62, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the residence of Jamie and Kevin in Dike, Texas. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Hrabal passed away on October 19, 2022, in her home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

In My Closet Serves Women Of Hopkins County

Sulphur Springs, Texas – In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Lana Kaytryne Pruitt

Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 Monday October 24, 2022, at Stouts Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Texas. Brother Allen Bunch will officiate, Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, at Delta Funeral Home. Lana was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas October 1, 1949, to Troy J....
SALTILLO, TX
KSST Radio

Oct. 19 Chamber Connection: Stew Festival Includes A Concert, Kids Zone, Vendors Market

Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County, Franklin Counties Have Lowest September 2022 Unemployment Rates In WDA

Hopkins County had the lowest September 2022 unemployment rate in the 9-county Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area. Franklin County in a close second to Hopkins 3.1 unemployment rate with a 3.4 September 2022 unemployment. That makes at least the fourth consecutive month in 2022 that Hopkins County’s rate has been the lowest in the area, according to the latest Texas Labor Market Information compiled for Texas Workforce Commission released at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – October 17-21, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 17-21 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 17 — Cajun...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Oct. 22, 2022

The following individuals filed applications for marriage licenses at Hopkins County Clerk’s office Oct. 10-21, 2022:. Cristian A. Romero Rivera and Marissa Adams Figueroa. Cameron Cody Townsend and Jessica Evangel Wilkinson. Paul Ray Dungan and Christy Ann Schumacher. Koby Dale Hume and Mallory Michelle Morris. Brandi Janette Schultz and...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for October 24, 2022

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Oct. 24, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

6 Jailed On Charges, Warrants For Offenses Against Others

At least six people were jailed in the past 3 days on charges for offenses against others and warrants related to offenses alleged to have been committed against others. Juan Ivan Valles turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was escorted by Deputy Thomas Patterson into Hopkins County jail, where he was booked in on an injury to a child warrant, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Bobby Jack “B.J.” Thomas

A funeral service for Bobby Jack “B.J.” Thomas, age 84, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jim Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., prior to service. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jerry Chapman, George Shuttlesworth, Michael Wilkinson, Bryan Thomas, Caleb Thomas, and Cory Thomas.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD

Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
WINNSBORO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Festival Of Pumpkins Happening Saturday

The Paris Festival of Pumpkins is happening Saturday (10/22) in Downtown Paris.T his community event has become a favorite for the Northeast Texas region. Listen to live music, and enjoy a unique shopping experience by browsing downtown stores for huge Festival savings! Visit the many vendors for one-of-a-kind finds and fill up on all your favorite festival Treats like corn dogs, funnel cakes, chocolate-dipped cheesecake, and kettle corn.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy