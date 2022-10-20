Read full article on original website
Related
Winners Of The 53rd Annual World Champion Hopkins County Stew Contest Announced
The 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank drew a huge crowd, with long lines forming more than an hour before serving time, with people eager to pay their $8 to partake of the entries, despite the whipping autumn winds Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. “We prepare for...
KTEN.com
Denison church celebrates 150 years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The congregation of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Denison gathered to celebrate the church's 150th anniversary. Mount Pleasant Baptist was founded in 1872 by a family who moved to Denison from Missouri. Its first services were held not in a church building, but in the home of a young minister.
A Student in the Paris Junior College Welding Program
Structural welding student Omar Teran of Quinlan prepares a welding project during a recent class at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop. For more information about the welding program, call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part...
Obituary – Kimberly Shobert Hrabal
A memorial service for Kimberly Ann Shobert Hrabal, age 62, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at the residence of Jamie and Kevin in Dike, Texas. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Hrabal passed away on October 19, 2022, in her home.
In My Closet Serves Women Of Hopkins County
Sulphur Springs, Texas – In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
Lana Kaytryne Pruitt
Graveside services are scheduled for 11:00 Monday October 24, 2022, at Stouts Creek cemetery in Saltillo, Texas. Brother Allen Bunch will officiate, Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, at Delta Funeral Home. Lana was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas October 1, 1949, to Troy J....
Oct. 19 Chamber Connection: Stew Festival Includes A Concert, Kids Zone, Vendors Market
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Hopkins County, Franklin Counties Have Lowest September 2022 Unemployment Rates In WDA
Hopkins County had the lowest September 2022 unemployment rate in the 9-county Northeast Texas Workforce Development Area. Franklin County in a close second to Hopkins 3.1 unemployment rate with a 3.4 September 2022 unemployment. That makes at least the fourth consecutive month in 2022 that Hopkins County’s rate has been the lowest in the area, according to the latest Texas Labor Market Information compiled for Texas Workforce Commission released at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Meal A Day Menu – October 17-21, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the remainder of the week of October 17-21 2022 includes:. Monday, Oct. 17 — Cajun...
Hopkins County Records — Oct. 22, 2022
The following individuals filed applications for marriage licenses at Hopkins County Clerk’s office Oct. 10-21, 2022:. Cristian A. Romero Rivera and Marissa Adams Figueroa. Cameron Cody Townsend and Jessica Evangel Wilkinson. Paul Ray Dungan and Christy Ann Schumacher. Koby Dale Hume and Mallory Michelle Morris. Brandi Janette Schultz and...
Paris District Road Report for October 24, 2022
Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Oct. 24, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Evening Search Concludes With Missing Senior Citizen Being Located
Hopkins County officers spent a couple of hours Friday evening searching for a senior citizen, who was reported missing from his rural residence. The search concluded with the missing man being found and checked out by EMS around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022, according to sheriff’s reports. After searching...
6 Jailed On Charges, Warrants For Offenses Against Others
At least six people were jailed in the past 3 days on charges for offenses against others and warrants related to offenses alleged to have been committed against others. Juan Ivan Valles turned himself in at Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office jail at 8:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, The 43-year-old Sulphur Springs man was escorted by Deputy Thomas Patterson into Hopkins County jail, where he was booked in on an injury to a child warrant, according to arrest reports.
Bobby Jack “B.J.” Thomas
A funeral service for Bobby Jack “B.J.” Thomas, age 84, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 21, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jim Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., prior to service. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jerry Chapman, George Shuttlesworth, Michael Wilkinson, Bryan Thomas, Caleb Thomas, and Cory Thomas.
Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District Announce Annual Hay Show and Auction
The Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District is pleased to announce their annual Hay Show and Auction. The goal of the Hay Show is to provide agricultural producers an opportunity to test the quality of their forages, raise scholarship funds for area youth who want to study agriculture, and support area FFA and 4-H chapters with natural resources education.
easttexasradio.com
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Festival Of Pumpkins Happening Saturday
The Paris Festival of Pumpkins is happening Saturday (10/22) in Downtown Paris.T his community event has become a favorite for the Northeast Texas region. Listen to live music, and enjoy a unique shopping experience by browsing downtown stores for huge Festival savings! Visit the many vendors for one-of-a-kind finds and fill up on all your favorite festival Treats like corn dogs, funnel cakes, chocolate-dipped cheesecake, and kettle corn.
‘Dedicated to serving’: East Texas Fire Department Captain dies in Tyler accident
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas Fire Department Captain died in an accident on Thursday night, according to authorities. Robby Bragg served with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department for 28 years. He died in a “tragic accident” while visiting friends near Tyler. “Captain Bragg was dedicated to serving and protecting the community and […]
Sulphur Bluff Team Named Grand Champion At Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Build Off
The first ever Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Team Build Off was a huge success Friday, with all 35 teams commended by the judges for their welding skills, safety practices and use of PPE, and manner in which they worked together as a team. In the end, however, only the teams constructing the top four ranked smokers went home with awards.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0