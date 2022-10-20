ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

FC Cincinnati miss out on MLS Cup goal but Pat Noonan proud of 'growth'

FC Cincinnati's incredible 2022 campaign finally came to an end on Thursday but for Pat Noonan, this is just the beginning. After three successive Wooden Spoons, the Orange and Blue finally qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs, finishing fifth in the Eastern Conference and even coming from behind to beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 away in Round One.
CINCINNATI, OH
90min

90min

974
Followers
11K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy