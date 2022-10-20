ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio school vaccine requirement won’t change despite CDC vote

Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA today released the following statement: “The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children. “Ohio law determines required vaccines for school attendance. […]
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

Doctors warn another COVID wave could hit Ohio in time for the holidays

State health officials Thursday reported 11,097 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, up 25-hundred from the previous week. Over 870 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, an 11 percent increase in the past two weeks. And there are several new variants of COVID that doctors warn could be a problem for Ohioans soon.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
COLUMBUS, OH
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
BATAVIA, OH
Cleveland.com

No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial

No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box opens next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be in operation in Ohio. The Safe Haven Baby Box program gives parents in crisis a last resort to anonymously give up their child without fear of repercussion instead of abusing or abandoning the baby somewhere unsafe. The...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

“Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might […] The post “Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy