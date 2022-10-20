Read full article on original website
Ohio school vaccine requirement won’t change despite CDC vote
Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA today released the following statement: “The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine to be added to the formulary or schedule of vaccines for children does not mandate this vaccine for school children. “Ohio law determines required vaccines for school attendance. […]
cleveland19.com
RSV cases continue to rise in Ohio, causing major concern from healthcare workers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Throughout the country and especially in the state of Ohio, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in kids under the age of 1. Typically, RSV cases will see jumps in mid-winter, so the increases seen now are very unusual.
CDC wants COVID vaccine added to recommended list for kids — What it means for Ohio
A CDC advisory panel unanimously voted to add COVID-19 vaccines to the list of recommended vaccinations for children as young as six months.
wcbe.org
Doctors warn another COVID wave could hit Ohio in time for the holidays
State health officials Thursday reported 11,097 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, up 25-hundred from the previous week. Over 870 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, an 11 percent increase in the past two weeks. And there are several new variants of COVID that doctors warn could be a problem for Ohioans soon.
New COVID-19 cases in Ohio rise over 10,000 after two weeks of dips; weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Oct. 20
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After dropping for two weeks running, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio rebounded this week, from 8,535 last week to 11,097 this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported the new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. The new case number...
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
13abc.com
Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Bob Evans recalls pork sausage sold in Ohio
Bob Evans Farms Inc. has recalled approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage for possible rubber contamination.
Ohioans to decide if non-citizens can vote in local elections
"We have a village value about being a welcoming community to all backgrounds, identities, and so this makes sense for us," Village Council President Brian Housh said.
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
Ohio may end reading assessment requirement for third-graders
The Third Grade Reading Guarantee remains one of the most hotly-debated policies in Ohio's education system, but it may cease to exist come next year.
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Ohio
From small towns to big cities, the Buckeye State isn't immune to crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more about Ohio's top 10 most dangerous places.
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s newest Safe Haven Baby Box opens next week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Safe Haven Baby Box will soon be in operation in Ohio. The Safe Haven Baby Box program gives parents in crisis a last resort to anonymously give up their child without fear of repercussion instead of abusing or abandoning the baby somewhere unsafe. The...
What should be done about mail thefts and postal carrier holdups? Editorial Board Roundtable
A surge in sophisticated gangs engaging in bank and check fraud after stealing checks from the mail -- a crime wave enabled by armed robberies of postal carriers in Cleveland, its suburbs and elsewhere to steal their master “arrow keys” to U.S. Postal Service blue-box mailboxes -- has finally caught officials’ attention.
“Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might […] The post “Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
