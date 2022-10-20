Read full article on original website
3 takeaways from Broncos' 16-9 loss to Jets
DENVER — The Broncos lost their fourth game in a row Sunday, falling to the Jets 16-9. Here are three takeaways from the game:. With starting quarterback Russell Wilson out with a hamstring injury, backup Brett Rypien started his second career game Sunday. Rypien was not great, going 24 of 45 for 225 yards and one interception.
Giants Make Decision About Starting Outside Linebacker
The New York Giants can improve to 6-1 tomorrow if they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars. But they'll have to play that game and a handful of others without one of their top players. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the Giants are placing outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari on injured...
Bank of America Stadium half empty just before kickoff Sunday
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper was embarrassed a couple weeks ago when Bank of America Stadium was overfilled with San Francisco 49ers fans. One day later, the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule after a blowout loss to San Francisco. Fast forward two weeks, and Tepper’s Panthers are hosting Tom...
Broncos assistant living at team's facility because '(his) car hasn't started in a week'
Outten said he hasn't seen his family in a week. Perhaps his inability to go home shows the Broncos' 2-4 record has created major anxiety. Fans and media are hammering the team for not meeting high expectations. After they traded for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, the organization believed it would snap a six-year playoff drought.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf carted off with knee injury
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf on Sunday was carted off the field for the second time in three weeks, but unfortunately the latest incident was an actual injury. Metcalf was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. While he did not appear to be in significant pain, the Seahawks quickly ruled the star wide receiver out with a knee injury.
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Jets RB Breece Hall, offensive rookie of the year frontrunner, carted off vs. Broncos
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall won't return against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury late in the second quarter, the team announced. Hall was carted off the field after being hit on a two-yard run with 3:37 left in the second quarter. Hall first went to the medical tent, then walked under his own power to the cart before being taken to the locker room by the medical staff.
LIVE COVERAGE: Jets hold 16-9 lead over Broncos at two-minute warning
The Denver Broncos will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson as they take on the New York Jets on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Broncos stop the Jets and get the ball back. 80 yards to go for the Broncos. The pass...
Houston Texans Reportedly Receive Brutal Injury News
On Friday, the Houston Texans ruled out defensive Jonathan Greenard for the second straight game due to injury. On Saturday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported some brutal news for the Texans. Greenard is going on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury in practice this week. It is estimated that...
Broncos fall to the Jets
DENVER (AP) – Rookie Breece Hall ran for a 62-yard touchdown before leaving with a knee injury and the surprising New York Jets won their fourth straight by beating backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the punchless Denver Broncos 16-9 on Sunday. Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner broke up Rypien’s fourth-down pass into the end zone to […]
NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News
Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning. The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise. New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday. Ryan went...
Meet Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ Girlfriend, BreAnna Young
DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a six-game suspension, but that’s not what has his fans’ attention. The wide receiver spent his time off from the NFL with someone special. After a few appearances on his social media, it’s been confirmed that DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend is BreAnna Young. Cardinals fans are eager to know who she is and the background of this new WAG. So we delve into their relationship and more in this BreAnna Young wiki.
Jaguars vs. Giants: Adam Gotsis Joins Shaquill Griffin, Jamal Agnew as Inactives
The Jaguars will have three key starters or reserves inactive vs. the New York Giants on Sunday.
Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
Linval Joseph visits the Jets
He started his career with the Giants. He could be continuing it with the Jets. Per the NFL’s Friday personnel notice, veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph visited with the Jets on Friday. Joseph, a second-round pick in 2010, spent four seasons with the Giants before signing as a free...
Mac Jones Opens Up About the New England Patriots So-Called QB Dilemma
Could Mac Jones see action for the New England Patriots on Monday night? The post Mac Jones Opens Up About the New England Patriots So-Called QB Dilemma appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Source: Cowboys Starting CB Likely Out For Season With Foot Injury
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys gained an important win on NFL Sunday Week 7 here at AT&T Stadium. But in the process, they may have lost a starting cornerback. Jourdan Lewis, the play-making slot corner for the standout Dallas defense, sustained a serious and maybe season-ending injury to his foot on the very play during which he made his greatest impact on the 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions.
Broncos inactives: 6 players won't play vs. Jets
The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), cornerback Essang Bassey (hamstring), safety Caden Sterns (hip), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee), tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and wide receiver Jalen Virgil will not play in Week 7.
Jets Week 7 Inactive List @ Broncos; Mims Active, Johnson Out
Trying to keep the good vibes (and winning) going, the 4-2 Jets travel to Denver to face the 2-4 Broncos. While Denver will be without star QB Russell Wilson, their backup Brett Rypien has a history with New York, beating them in 2020. The Jets themselves will also be without a star player on their offense, Elijah Moore. After an apparent “outburst” at practice on Thursday, Moore was pulled aside and talked to by several coaches, ultimately leading to him being sent home. Later that day, Moore and his agent requested a trade from the team, one that they don’t seem in any way willing to grant. Instead, Moore will stay behind in New York and work in with the “rehab” staff, and will hopefully return to the team tomorrow. In the absence of Moore, WR Denzel Mims will be active for the first time this season. It is unknown how the snaps will be split amongst Mims, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith. The Jets offense will also be without rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert, with Kenny Yeboah being elevated to the game day roster.
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Outstanding Defensive Performance In Week 6 Was Aided Tremendously By Continued Improvement From A Highly Criticized Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off arguably their best defensive performance of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s especially impressive considering the circumstances the team was dealing with, as the Steelers were without at least four starters on their defense, as well as a couple key contributors and depth pieces.
