fbschedules.com
Austin Peay adds three opponents to 2023 football schedule
The Austin Peay Governors have added three opponents to their future football schedules, according to a release from the school. Austin Peay will host the ETSU Buccaneers at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, which will mark their 30th overall meeting. The two schools were supposed to square off in 2020 in the second game of a home-and-home series, but the contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols fans showed once again they’re the best in the country
I don’t think there’s much debate that Tennessee Vols fans are some of the best in the nation. But if there’s any doubt, that was erased this week. After beating Alabama, the Vols are taking on UT-Martin in a game that obviously doesn’t carry the same level of excitement.
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay basketball programs celebrate new season of play with Govs’ Madness
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay men’s and women’s basketball teams celebrated their upcoming 2022-23 season of play with their second annual Govs Madness event. Govs Madness was made up of APSU basketball teams’ participating in the following events: 3-point competition, dunking contest and live scrimmages....
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay launches new podcast – ‘Experience Austin Peay’ – to celebrate university’s importance to region
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University has launched a new podcast – “The Austin Peay Experience” – to highlight what the university is doing to become the region’s university of choice by APSU’s centennial in 2027. The podcast borrows its name from...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU unveils new incentives for next generation of Governor students
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Saturday, Oct. 15, Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari surprised a crowd of potential students when he announced several new initiatives aimed at getting them through college faster, at a lower cost and with more enriching experiences. “We’re so confident that you will thrive...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz laments mistakes in Vanderbilt win: 'Some really bad stuff, but it's a lot easier to fix after a win'
Eli Drinkwitz admitted that Missouri made a host of mistakes in the win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, including a missed field goal and 3 turnovers. Despite all that, the Tigers still prevailed 17-14. Drinkwitz told reporters that the last 3 games Missouri found a way not to win, but did...
Vanderbilt Hustler
Matt Walsh hosts anti-trans rally headlined by Marsha Blackburn, Tulsi Gabbard
Editor’s note: This article contains mention of discriminatory slurs. Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh organized a “Rally to End Child Mutilation” as a continuation of his recent allegations against Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s transgender health clinic. Rally-goers were joined by counter-protesters, including Vanderbilt students, in support of transgender children and gender-affirming care.
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
WSMV
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
wvlt.tv
Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay to host special presentation on science behind Bell Witch legend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Bell Witch legend has held the region’s attention for more than 200 years, but on Oct. 25 enthusiasts will hear a part of the story that will do more than spark their imaginations. They will learn that an (un)healthy dose of science also laces...
clarksvillenow.com
David Ray Kent
David Ray Kent, age 40, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Brown officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home. No graveside service will be held.
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender Youth
Group responds to attacks on gender affirming healthcare. A group of Tennessee policy advocates affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition and the healthcare advocacy group Protect My Care recently held an event to urge support and safety for transgender individuals seeking gender affirming care.
whopam.com
Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
A 12-year old boy was flown to a Nashville hospital after his scooter was struck by a vehicle Sunday on East Seventh Street. Hopkinsville Police Captain Tony Sierra says the boy entered the path of a westbound vehicle just before 2 pm in the 1800 block of East Seventh. He...
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
