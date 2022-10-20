ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fbschedules.com

Austin Peay adds three opponents to 2023 football schedule

The Austin Peay Governors have added three opponents to their future football schedules, according to a release from the school. Austin Peay will host the ETSU Buccaneers at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, which will mark their 30th overall meeting. The two schools were supposed to square off in 2020 in the second game of a home-and-home series, but the contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU unveils new incentives for next generation of Governor students

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Saturday, Oct. 15, Austin Peay State University President Mike Licari surprised a crowd of potential students when he announced several new initiatives aimed at getting them through college faster, at a lower cost and with more enriching experiences. “We’re so confident that you will thrive...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Vanderbilt Hustler

Matt Walsh hosts anti-trans rally headlined by Marsha Blackburn, Tulsi Gabbard

Editor’s note: This article contains mention of discriminatory slurs. Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh organized a “Rally to End Child Mutilation” as a continuation of his recent allegations against Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s transgender health clinic. Rally-goers were joined by counter-protesters, including Vanderbilt students, in support of transgender children and gender-affirming care.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former state Rep. Durham arrested in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges including resisting arrest on Saturday night. Court records show that Durham was charged with DUI, resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tina Howell

Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Local Military Veteran Couple Opens Seniors Helping Seniors® Location in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE - Kelly and Curtis Stephenson have served their country in the Air Force and Army, respectively, and now they are ready to serve their community through business ownership. Now, the couple are owners of Seniors Helping Seniors®, the in-home senior care franchise, to help fill a gap and bring care and companionship to the middle Tennessee area. The brand stands apart in the in-home care industry by prioritizing the hiring of active seniors to help their less active counterparts.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

David Ray Kent

David Ray Kent, age 40, of Clarksville, TN passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Brown officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home. No graveside service will be held.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident

A 12-year old boy was flown to a Nashville hospital after his scooter was struck by a vehicle Sunday on East Seventh Street. Hopkinsville Police Captain Tony Sierra says the boy entered the path of a westbound vehicle just before 2 pm in the 1800 block of East Seventh. He...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy