South Portland, ME

Kool AM

Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta

I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Car crashes into Westbrook church Sunday

WESTBROOK (WGME)-- A car crashed into the Lighthouse Christian Center on Spring Street in Westbrook. The Westbrook Fire Department tells us that shortly after 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a car into the building. On arrival they secured gas and electric in the building while evacuating everyone...
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

Child hit by car in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car in South Portland Thursday morning while crossing a street. According to police, the child was trying to cross Broadway near Church Street around 8 a.m. when she was hit by car. The girl was taken to...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Two people injured in Casco shooting incident

CASCO, Maine — The Cumberland County Sherriff's Office is investigating after two people were injured during a shooting incident early Sunday morning. According to the Sherriff's Office, police were called to Wings Way just after midnight for reports of a large gathering where multiple fights had broken out. Witnesses...
CASCO, ME
wabi.tv

Teen accused of stabbing another teen in Bangor

Portland man accused of killing girlfriend in Acadia National Park pleads not guilty. A great end to the week with lots of sunshine & seasonable highs. Even warmer temperatures by the weekend. Rain arrives early next week.
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Family escapes Scarborough house fire

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Scarborough fire officials credit a quick response that prevented a house fire from spreading to other buildings Sunday morning. Around 11 a.m. fire crews responded to Scarborough Down Road where they found a home in flames. The family was home at the time but were able to...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Lewiston man arrested for murder after body found

LEWISTON, Maine — A Lewiston man is charged with murder after police discovered a body earlier this week. The remains of Nicholas Blake were found after police responded to a call about a robbery near River Street in Lewiston around 7:30 p.m Wednesday. Blake's body was taken to the medical examiner's office and his death was ruled a homicide.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Officials investigating shooting in Casco

NEWS CENTER Maine

A preliminary report into the fatal Arundel plane crash released

ARUNDEL, Maine — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released new information related to an investigation into a fatal plane crash in Arundel on October 5. Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, was piloting the plane that left Biddeford in the morning, landed in Presque Isle, and was on its way back to Biddeford when it crashed. Paul Koziell, 55, of Scarborough was the lone passenger on board. Both men died in the crash.
ARUNDEL, ME
wabi.tv

Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Popular Portland bar and restaurant hit by carbon dioxide shortage

PORTLAND, Maine — The Great Lost Bear bar and restaurant is dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide, preventing beer from being poured from its taps. On Saturday, the bar lost the capacity to pour beer at the end of the evening. It began Sunday with only 20 of its 80 taps being able to pour following the installation of an older CO2 tank.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Maine State Police Investigate Central Maine Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department are investigating a homicide. According to the press release, the Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on River Street in Lewiston for a robbery complaint. Once on the...
LEWISTON, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH

A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
HAMPTON, NH
WMTW

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
