iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
TheDailyBeast

Teacher Hid ‘Missing’ Boy in Her Home for Two Years, Police Say

A California public school teacher has been arrested after police say she hid a teenager who had been reported missing for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, faces charges of detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent(s) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, police said. Olivares is described as a teacher at the Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School, though the boy she is accused of sheltering does not appear to have been her student at the time cops say she hid him. According to Katte Smith, the boy’s...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Chicago

Teen expected to plead guilty in deadly Michigan school shooting

A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder this week, according to prosecutors. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from Oxford High School in southeast Michigan. He pulled out a gun a few hours later and committed a mass shooting, authorities said."We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has notified the victims," David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

