ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Pentagon to provide funds, help for troops seeking abortions

By By TARA COPP - Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGP0q_0igfU4fV00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will provide travel funds and support for troops and their dependents who seek abortions but are based in states where they are now illegal, according to a new department policy released Thursday.. The military will also increase privacy protections for those seeking care.

The order issued by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin outlines the rights and protections service members and their dependents will have regardless of where they are based, which was a key concern of troops after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Access to abortion has become a central issue in the midterm elections. President Joe Biden promised this week that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that writes abortion protections into law, if Democrats control enough seats in Congress to pass it.

The high court ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson case stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion and left it to states to determine whether abortions are legal within their borders. In the months since, abortion has been banned or sharply restricted in more than a dozen states.

The new policy sets guidelines so that local commanders aren't allowed to influence whether service members get access to care or create a culture where service members or their dependents do not come forward out of fear they could face repercussions. It builds on an initial reaction by the Pentagon in June, where, days after the Supreme Court decision, the Pentagon said it would continue to allow medical leave for service members who needed to travel out of state to get abortions but noted it needed to review the court ruling and subsequent state laws to see if further guidance would be necessary.

The Pentagon has also been concerned that the Dobbs decision could affect recruitment and retention as service members or potential recruits weighed the risk that they would be assigned to states where abortions are illegal. Many of the Pentagon’s major military bases are located in states including Texas and Florida where anti-abortion laws are now in place.

The new guidelines also direct each military base to publicly display what reproductive heath care support is available for service members and their dependents, extend the time in which a service member must report a pregnancy to commanders to 20 weeks and provide additional protections for defense health care providers who furnish abortion services.

Under federal law, the Pentagon’s health care system can provide abortions only in cases of rape or incest or when a mother’s life is in danger. That doesn't change under the new policy. The funds the military would provide service members would cover transportation only; they would not pay for abortion services that are not covered by federal law.

Attorney Natalie Khawam, who represented the family of slain U.S. soldier Vanessa Guillén, whose body was found outside the boundary of Fort Hood, Texas, said the policy is part of a continued effort by the Pentagon to address a military culture that has not been supportive of female service members. Guillén’s death led to sweeping changes as to how sexual harassment and assault is addressed in the military.

“When you are protecting a woman, you are protecting a family, you are protecting everyone that's in her nexus. It could be her children, it could be her parents, it could be her spouse or siblings, and you are definitely protecting the country as she's serving the country," Khawam said.

Associated Press writer Lolita Baldor contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Leader Telegram

US Border Patrol sending migrants to offices with no notice

NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn't have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building. “It was a fake building. I didn’t understand what it was,” he said. Molina was among 13 migrants...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law to begin

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution's right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.” ...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won't take live TV testimony from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Raising the stakes on its extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump, the House committee investigating the Capitol riot indicated Sunday it would not consider letting the former president testify live on television about the direct role that congressional investigators says he played in trying to overturn the 2020 election. The committee is demanding Trump’s testimony under oath next month as well as records relevant to its investigation. To avoid a complicated and protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider...
FLORIDA STATE
Leader Telegram

Ukraine hospital's staff fight dark memories of occupation

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — The doctors are preparing for cold days in the basement. They already spent four months performing surgeries there this year, from the war's early days until well into the Russian occupation of Izium. At least they can expect the generator to have a steady supply of fuel, even if it's no match for the winter air that will blow in through the glassless windows and collapsed walls of a hilltop hospital in northeast Ukraine. ...
Leader Telegram

One hug and one selfie at a time, Biden's mission to connect

WASHINGTON (AP) — One handshake, one hug and one selfie at a time. If President Joe Biden could greet every American this way, longtime allies say, his approval ratings would soar. Biden has never been at his best in big speeches, where his delivery can be stilted, his stories sometimes meandering. It's the end of his speech that often marks the beginning of Biden's favorite part of an event — the rope line, in the parlance of political operatives. He whirls around, scans the crowd...
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Pope, Macron meet at Vatican; Ukraine concerns loom large

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday met at the Vatican with French President Emmanuel Macron, with the war in Ukraine looming large in both leaders’ concerns. The nearly hour-long private audience was Francis’ third with Macron since becoming pontiff. Neither side immediately released details of their...
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

JAN. 6 PANEL VOWS TRUMP WON'T TURN APPEARANCE INTO “CIRCUS” WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t let Donald Trump turn a possible live TV appearance into a “circus” or “food fight.” The pledge is from the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney. She was asked about a Trump appearance in the wake of reports that Trump might consider complying with the panel's subpoena — if he could answer questions in live testimony. Speaking on NBC yesterday, Cheney warned the panel...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Military think tank: Russia withdraws officers from Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military leadership has withdrawn its officers in the Russian-annexed city of Kherson across the Dnieper River in anticipation of an advance of Ukrainian troops, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said Sunday. To delay the Ukrainian counteroffensive as the Russians complete their retreat, Moscow has left newly mobilized, inexperienced forces on the other side of the wide river, it added. The troop...
Leader Telegram

Vehicle bomb explodes in southern Somalia; deadly clashes ensue

An explosive-laden vehicle detonated in the southern Somali town of Kismayo on Sunday, with witnesses blaming al-Shabab fighters for targeting a community meeting. Attackers fought their way into the Tawakal hotel after the blast and then engaged in gunbattles with local forces, police officer Farhan Ahmed said. At least three people have been killed and 10 wounded, he said by telephone from the town. Al-Shabab militants have waged an insurgency...
Leader Telegram

AP News Summary at 12:06 a.m. EDT

Boris Johnson drops out of race to be next UK prime minister LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending intense speculation about a comeback. Johnson, who was ousted in July amid ethics scandals, was widely expected to run to replace Liz Truss, who quit last week. He has spent the weekend trying to gain support from fellow lawmakers, and said he'd amassed more than 100 votes, the threshold to run. But he...
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
592
Followers
7K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy