NME
Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner says ‘The Car’ songs are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”
Arctic Monkeys‘ songs from their new album ‘The Car‘ are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”, singer and guitarist Alex Turner has said. In this week’s Big Read cover interview with NME Turner addressed the fact that his band are playing a full stadium tour across the UK for the first time ever next summer, saying the time didn’t feel right before.
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Once Explained How ‘Fortunate’ He Was to Stop Using Drugs
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant said he was fortunate to stop using drugs after having a frank conversation with himself.
Anthony Kiedis Says Rick Rubin + Beastie Boys Left Chili Peppers Rehearsal Fearing ‘Somebody Was Gonna Get Murdered’
Addiction can make people behave in ways that they wouldn't sober. In the case with Red Hot Chili Peppers, they were apparently so "terrifying" that they scared Rick Rubin and the Beastie Boys away when they first had the chance to work with the producer because he feared "somebody was gonna get murdered."
NME
Post Malone suffers second onstage injury during recent Atlanta show
Post Malone has suffered a second onstage injury, rolling his ankle at a recent show in Atlanta. Footage of the incident, which took place during the North American leg of Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Tour’, shows the rapper landing on his ankle while crossing levels between stages. Malone – who was performing the ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ song ‘Psycho’ – can then be seen limping and wincing as he heads off the stage.
NME
Watch Paramore perform ‘All I Wanted’ for the first time at When We Were Young Festival
Opened their headline set at When We Were Young Festival by giving ‘All I Wanted’ its live debut – check out footage and the complete setlist below. The emotional track featured on Paramore’s third album, 2009’s ‘Brand New Eyes’ but has never been performed live before.
NME
Beyoncé seemingly confirms 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour via auction
Beyoncé has seemingly confirmed a 2023 world tour in support of new album ‘Renaissance’. Over the weekend, the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala auctioned “two concert tickets to Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ 2023 tour” alongside a backstage tour from Beyoncé’s mum, Miss Tina.
NME
Fans spot Janet Jackson reference in new Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’
Fans have spotted a Janet Jackson reference in Taylor Swift‘s new collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach‘. In the song, which is taken from Swift’s new album ‘Midnights‘, the pop star and Del Rey sing the line, “Now I’m all for you like Janet”, together.
NME
Circa Survive confirm “indefinite hiatus”, announce ‘Two Dreams’ vinyl
After months of rumours, Circa Survive have confirmed to fans that they’re no longer an active band. Murmurs of their dissolution gathered steam earlier this year, when a statement issued to supporters of their Patreon revealed that Circa Survive had “no future regular posts or updates planned” for the platform. Fans grew particularly suspicious over the wording used in the statement – in apologising to their financial backers for their “lack of communication [and] clarity”, the band revealed that they “have had [their] own struggles with communication [and] clarity that have made definitive group statements and decisions a major challenge”.
NME
Arctic Monkeys programme special set for BBC Two’s ‘Later…With Jools Holland’
Arctic Monkeys will perform during a special Later…With Jools Holland episode that’s dedicated entirely to them. The final episode of the latest live music series will see the Sheffield band join host Holland for an intimate performance of songs from their new album ‘The Car‘, including ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball‘ and ‘Body Paint‘. They will also revisit old favourites from their back catalogue such as ‘505’ from 2007’s ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare‘, which has seen a recent revival on TikTok.
NME
Watch the rousing trailer for Liam Gallagher’s ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary
Liam Gallagher has shared the official trailer for his upcoming documentary Knebworth 22 – watch it below. The upcoming feature-length film documents the former Oasis frontman’s return to Knebworth Park this summer, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue. Knebworth 22 is set...
Comic Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias: Keeping it "fun and friendly for everyone"
It takes a pretty big name to fill L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. The Beatles didn't quite manage it in 1966, but Sir Elton John did in '75. And last May, Gabriel Iglesias became the first comic ever to sell out the famous ballpark, all for a comedy special that's streaming now on Netflix."It was such an amazing night," said Iglesias, known to his millions of fans as Fluffy. "I still tell everybody, 'That is the single greatest night of my life.'""So far?" asked correspondent Tracy Smith."So far. The week is young!"He said the nickname Fluffy came about many years ago: "I...
NME
Sløtface share anthemic new single ‘Happy’, unveil details of upcoming EP and London show
Sløtface have shared an anthemic new single called ‘Happy’ – check it out below. Described in a statement as “a call to arms in times of trouble”, the latest single is taken from a new EP, which will be released in February 2023. As well as ‘Happy’, the EP will also feature the recently released double A-side ‘Beta / Come Hell Or Whatever‘.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2”s Captain Price actor was “really pushing” for him to be Scouse
Speaking to NME, actors Neil Ellice and Barry Sloane discussed what it was like to play characters that had become fan favourites from the first Modern Warfare trilogy, and how they brought their own personality to the reboot. Sloane, who plays Captain Price in the Modern Warfare reboot, says the...
NME
James Corden says restaurant ban controversy is “beneath all of us”
James Corden has said the recent controversy around his ban from a New York restaurant is “beneath” him. The Late Late Show host has been the subject of controversy in recent days following the news that he was banned from celebrity hotspot Balthazar due to “abusive” behaviour towards staff.
NME
Drake and 21 Savage announce joint album ‘Her Loss’, share ‘Jimmy Cooks’ music video
Drake and 21 Savage have announced a new collaborative album is on its way, titled ‘Her Loss’. The pair revealed the forthcoming project in the Mahfuz-directed music video for ‘Jimmy Cooks’, lifted from Drake’s recent record ‘Honestly, Nevermind’. Released today (October 23), the clip sees the pair rapping in a warehouse space, with various videos projected onto the screen behind them.
NME
Arctic Monkeys to stream full New York Kings Theater show online this weekend
Arctic Monkeys will stream their New York Kings Theater concert in full online this Sunday (October 23). Fans can tune in to watch the show, which was recorded at the Brooklyn venue on September 22, on Sunday at 8pm BST at the video link below. It comes as the Sheffield...
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Injured Once Again During Tour Stop in Atlanta
Shortly after suffering a fall that resulted in bruised ribs, Post Malone sustained yet another injury during his latest Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop. Stopping in St. Louis, the artist performed for a packed crowd but fell into a trap door while walking around on stage. Taking quite a fall, Posty went down on his knees before stagehands came by to offer him aid.
NME
Listen to Benefits’ “relentless” and gritty new single, ‘Thump’
Benefits have shared a new single called ‘Thump’ – you can listen to it below. Written in August, the Teesside punk outfit’s gritty latest offering is built around “a relentless electro drone thud” created by synth player Robbie Major, frontman Kingsley Hall told NME.
NME
Slash says “epic” new Guns N’ Roses songs are coming
Slash has said that “epic” new music from Guns N’ Roses is on the way. During an interview on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, the guitarist was asked if the band had any plans for new music in the not-so-distant future. According to Blabbermouth, Slash...
NME
Faith No More’s Mike Patton discusses battling alcoholism during the pandemic
Frontman Mike Patton has spoken about his mental health struggles and his battle with alcoholism during the pandemic. Speaking to The Guardian, Patton discussed his role in hardcore band Dead Cross and their upcoming sophomore album ‘II’ (out October 28), as well as the cancelled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle shows.
