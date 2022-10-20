It takes a pretty big name to fill L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. The Beatles didn't quite manage it in 1966, but Sir Elton John did in '75. And last May, Gabriel Iglesias became the first comic ever to sell out the famous ballpark, all for a comedy special that's streaming now on Netflix."It was such an amazing night," said Iglesias, known to his millions of fans as Fluffy. "I still tell everybody, 'That is the single greatest night of my life.'""So far?" asked correspondent Tracy Smith."So far. The week is young!"He said the nickname Fluffy came about many years ago: "I...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO