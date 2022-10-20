Read full article on original website
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
‘Always been a lovely guest’: Celebrity chef Curtis Stone defends James Corden
TV chef Curtis Stone has said he was “shocked” to hear accusations that James Corden was “abusive” to staff in a New York City restaurant.The 46-year-old Australian chef, who owns three restaurants in the US, said that The Late Late Show host has “always been a lovely guest” when he dines at one of his establishments.Stone described the comedian as an “absolute gentleman” and “very kind and friendly to the staff”.It comes after Corden was temporarily banned from Balthazar by owner Keith McNally, who claimed he had been “the most abusive customer” towards the restaurant staff.Asked by TMZ if...
